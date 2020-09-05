Sherman Lea, David Bowers campaigning for mayor in the time of COVID-19

David Bowers started his mayoral campaign on a dreary February day, going door to door and talking to voters. He planned to knock on as many as 3,000 doors before the Nov. 3 election.

“I got to 180 and then the curtain came down with the pandemic,” Bowers said earlier this week.

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea, who is running for reelection, likewise had to curtail face-to-face campaigning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, his campaign plans to rely heavily on direct mailings to homes, yard signs and other methods to reach voters.

“I used to like to get out and walk and meet people,” Lea said. But COVID-19 “has changed things up dramatically.”

Labor Day is typically the traditional kickoff for fall political campaigns. But in Roanoke — where Lea and Bowers face off for mayor, and eight people are running for three open city council seats — this campaign will be as nontraditional as they come.

The COVID-19 pandemic that has led to more than 1,200 confirmed cases and 15 confirmed deaths in Roanoke, according to the Virginia Department of Health, is forcing candidates to find new ways to get their messages out to voters.

And with absentee voting slated to start Sept. 18, time is of the essence.