Crime News

Task force nets 138 arrests in Roanoke cases

A local, state and federal task force has made 138 arrests over the past two weeks, serving warrants in cases ranging from shootings to drug distribution, authorities announced Thursday. The blitz was dubbed Operation Street Sweeper.

