Shootings won't stop unless youth fear consequences, Roanoke mayor says

Roanoke has nearly 100 fewer guns on its streets than it did Jan. 1. Still, Mayor Sherman Lea believes that shootings in the city aren’t going to stop until area youth begin to fear the consequences of violent behavior.

“Something is not penetrating the minds of these young people out here. They’re shooting at each other. They’re trying to kill each other with guns. Think about that. Just think about that,” Lea said in a city council meeting Monday. “There is no fear of consequences. ... They don’t fear what may happen. They don’t fear what may come in court.”

But Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman said the people responsible for acts of gun violence are being held accountable.

“We have an offender-based strategy in which we try to identify those folks who just refuse to be productive members of societies, and those are the people that we really try to make sure we are addressing — the ones causing harm in our community,” Roman told the council. “Those are the folks that the traffic stops are getting done on. Those are the folks who these firearms are seized from.”

Roman said officers seized 30 illegally possessed firearms in the last month. “A host of illegal drugs,” including cocaine, amphetamines, heroin and fentanyl, was also seized.

But Lea said he’s afraid the city’s gun violence prevention efforts are falling short. Early Sunday morning, city police reported that three men had sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after shootings on Westside Boulevard and Melrose Avenue Northwest.

Lea said he understood the shooting took place after a “high school event.”

Patrick Henry High School's prom was Saturday night, Roanoke City Public Schools' public relations coordinator Claire Mitzel said Tuesday, "but as the mayor referenced in his comments, 'the people that were in the shooting didn't go to prom.'"

“It wasn’t a high school student ... But it was a shooting in a car with people — teenagers,” Lea said. “We got to get to these hood guys out here or something. It seems like we’re doing what we can do, but it’s like it’s not penetrating.”

Sunday’s incident was the second shooting with injuries to occur in the northwest quadrant of the city since the school division’s virtual safety summit April 20.

“When you sit back at the end of the day, you look and evaluate what you have, and something is not connecting. I don’t know what it is, but something is not connecting,” Lea said Monday. “We can have a summit, and have meetings, and you got a shooting.”

Lea said he’s afraid of what might happen to the frequency of shootings once the school year ends.

“I’m just afraid that kids are going to be dying, and as the summer gets here, it gets hotter, days are longer,” Lea said. “I’m really concerned. The good work that’s being done here, we’ve got to push it.”

Joe Cobb, a city council member and chair of the city’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission, said the youths engaged in programs the city has put in place are changing.

“They say, ‘Six months ago, I wanted to shoot somebody. Now I don’t want to be near a gun.’ We’re hearing kids say this,” Cobb said. “They’re changing their behaviors.”

“I think we’re doing some good things, but I’m wondering if we’re putting the right face on it or sending the right people,” Lea said.

Cobb said an apprenticeship program at the Melrose Branch public library that connects youth with former convicts is especially effective.

“We have people who have been previously incarcerated who are active mentors,” Cobb said. “They are making a positive contribution and in many cases, I would argue, are deescalating and resolving some of those conflicts. We could use a lot more of them.”

Additional programming is on the way. The Gun Violence Prevention Commission announced Monday that it had awarded $500,000 in grants to a variety of organizations to host activities intended to bolster the city’s gun violence prevention framework.

The commission’s grant review team evaluated 37 submissions, nearing $1 million in requests, over three days, a press release said. Funding for the grants came from $2 million in federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA.

The review team decided $400,000 will be slated for violence interruption grant proposals submitted by these organizations: Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia; Children’s Trust; CHIP of Roanoke Valley; Cultural Arts for Excellence; Hill Street Baptist Church; Humble Hustle; Presbyterian Community Center; The Roanoke Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends, Inc.; Total Action for Progress (TAP); WE CHARM; West End Center Inc.; YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge; and Youth Advocate Programs Inc.

Another $100,000 will be dedicated toward mini-grants for proposals submitted by these organizations: Anew Genesis Ministries; Apple Ridge Farm Inc.; Boxing and Brawling LLC; Casa Latina Roanoke Valley; CommUNITY Arts-reach; Kingdom Harvest Church International; Noah-Christian Community Center Inc.; Peacemakers Inc.; Roanoke Arts Commission; Strokes of Genius LLC; Trifecta Inc.; and United Way Roanoke Valley.

In the meantime, city police say they are committed to charging people for shootings. Capt. Adam Puckett, who oversees the department’s investigative bureau, said anonymous tips have helped officers track down suspects.

“We get tips weekly, if not daily some weeks, and it really is helpful, and we do encourage the citizens to do that,” Puckett said Monday.

To leave an anonymous tip for city police, call 540-344-8500.

