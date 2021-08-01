Showery and a bit cooler weather on tap this week for Southwest Virginia

Cold fronts often don't push all the way across the U.S. this time of year, and the most recent one has stalled over the Southeast U.S. It will serve as a guide for a series of low-pressure systems that will spread some showers into our region.

Behind the front, most of this week will not be as warm as it's been the past several days, with upper 70s to mid 80s highs most days, maybe creeping back toward 90 again by the weekend. Clouds and showers will help keep the temperature down on several days.

It's a bit difficult to time these waves of low pressure but it appears they may pass by with an increase of showers and some storms just about every other day -- Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. While Monday is likely to be dry, there may be lingering showers between the waves on the other days this week.

Each one will scoop a fresh round of Gulf and/or Atlantic moisture over us with an increase in showers and storms. This will be a week when almost every location gets at least some rain and some get an inch or more across our region. It won't be quite a regionwide general rain but a wider spread of showers than we've seen in a few weeks. It may be at least some help for the many areas experiencing dryness.

Beyond this week, there are signals of high pressure rebuilding over the region and a return to hotter, more typical August weather. It doesn't look like a major heat wave from this distance.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

