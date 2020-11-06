Sign, cones added to clarify McAfee Knob parking

Traffic cones and a warning sign now dot a narrow side road near McAfee Knob where an influx of fall foliage hikers led to a parking jam two weekends ago.
The measures aim to clear up confusion about what is and isn’t allowed on Old Catawba Road. That winding country lane sits just a quarter-mile from the popular McAfee Knob trailhead and is a tempting option on busy weekends when the trail’s parking lot fills up.
Parking congestion around McAfee Knob has been a widely acknowledged concern as the stunning overlook’s popularity has surged with hikers. But the issue was pointedly underscored on Oct. 24 when dozens of cars were found lining Old Catawba Road.
The Roanoke County Police Department, dispatched in response to complaints, ended up towing 18 cars that sunny Saturday and ticketing another 16.
The towing was an unpleasant shock for tired hikers who thought they had been doing the right thing by staying off Virginia 311, where signs prohibit parking. No such signs exist on Old Catawba Road.
But, officers said, even when parking is allowed, a car can’t obstruct the roadway. Parts of Old Catawba Road are so narrow that pulling completely off to the side isn’t possible.
Photos released by the county show that spots of the normally two-lane road were so crowded that only one traveling vehicle could narrowly squeeze between the parked cars.
Traffic to McAfee Knob, already expected to be heavy on a pleasant autumn weekend, has been unprecedented this year as people seek out COVID-friendly recreation, said county spokeswoman Amy Whittaker.
Officials are urging people to help ease the parking woes by carpooling, using nearby park-and-ride lots or ride-hailing services or planning their hikes for non-peak times.
“We want people to visit and take in the beauty of McAfee Knob and the Appalachian Trail but we encourage people to plan ahead and seek out parking alternatives or visit on a day when the trail is less busy,” Whittaker said in an email.
She added that the county has been working with multiple partners to examine the parking situation. While McAfee Knob is located in the county, the roads are maintained by the Virginia Department of Transportation and the hiking trail itself and its parking lot are overseen by the National Park Service and related Appalachian Trail groups.
Those and other stakeholders have been part of a working group formed to help assess the trailhead’s needs.
Longer-term projects in the works include building a pedestrian bridge over Virginia 311. That endeavor, set to start in 2024, is expected to block half of the existing parking lot while construction is underway. Officials are studying the possibility of offering a shuttle service during that period.
After last month’s towing tumult, Roanoke County and VDOT took steps to clarify the parking situation along Old Catawba Road.
Over the next several weekends, when demand is at its highest, the county will be putting orange traffic cones alongside narrow parts of the road to discourage parking. VDOT is contributing a portable message board bearing the reminder: Keep Cars Off Roadway.
The state agency is also assessing the road to determine if permanent signage or other measures are merited. The county police, in the past, have advocated for marking the road as a no-parking zone.
The state’s analysis is underway now and it is too soon to say what it might find, said a VDOT spokeswoman.
The new weekend measures were deployed for the first time last week and succeeded in avoiding a repeat of the congestion problems along the side road, Whittaker said.
The Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club shared a photo of the cones and sign on Facebook and encouraged people to consider hiking on a day other than Saturday during these peak autumn weeks.
“Trails are getting ‘loved to death!’” read its post. “Keep on hiking, just plan and prepare before you come out.”
