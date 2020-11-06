Sign, cones added to clarify McAfee Knob parking

Traffic to McAfee Knob, already expected to be heavy on a pleasant autumn weekend, has been unprecedented this year as people seek out COVID-friendly recreation, said county spokeswoman Amy Whittaker.

Officials are urging people to help ease the parking woes by carpooling, using nearby park-and-ride lots or ride-hailing services or planning their hikes for non-peak times.

“We want people to visit and take in the beauty of McAfee Knob and the Appalachian Trail but we encourage people to plan ahead and seek out parking alternatives or visit on a day when the trail is less busy,” Whittaker said in an email.

She added that the county has been working with multiple partners to examine the parking situation. While McAfee Knob is located in the county, the roads are maintained by the Virginia Department of Transportation and the hiking trail itself and its parking lot are overseen by the National Park Service and related Appalachian Trail groups.

Those and other stakeholders have been part of a working group formed to help assess the trailhead’s needs.