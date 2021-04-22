Singing against cigarette waste, contestants collect $100 apiece

Roanoke's water quality administrator issued $100 prizes to each of five groups and individuals who are helping fight cigarette butt pollution with song.

A jingle competition was run and five winners announced Thursday in the Roanoke Cigarette Butt Campaign. The campaign is intended to raise awareness of the threat of cigarette litter.

The jingles include such lines as "Don't be a klutz, pick up cigarette butts," "Garbage in the water, always such a bother" and "Don't be an ass with your butt."

The winners are Caroline Moledor, Sherrene Wells, the Farmer Family Band, Gwen Mason and Arthur Davies.

According to water quality chief Leigh Anne Weitzenfeld, butts represent a third of the waste in storm drains, contain cellulose acetate and persist in the environment. "They're a small item but they're a pretty big problem in our downtown area especially," she said.

Rainfall washes downtown street trash into storm drains, which pour into Trout Run. Trout Run feeds Lick Run, which enters Tinker Creek. The creek feeds the Roanoke River.

Cigarette trash bins are being added in downtown, she said.