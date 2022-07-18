Single-car Franklin County crash claims driver's life

A single-car crash early Sunday in Franklin County claimed the life of the vehicle's driver, Virginia State Police said.
A 2004 Mazda RX-8 was traveling west on Brick Church Road, about 1.5 mile west of U.S. 220 (Virgil H. Goode Highway), when the vehicle ran off the right side of the two-lane road around 4:46 a.m. and struck a tree.
The Mazda's driver, Omar Santiago Lozano-Torres, 20, of Callaway, died at the scene. Torres was not wearing a seatbelt, state police said.
The crash remains under investigation.