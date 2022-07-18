 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Single-car Franklin County crash claims driver's life

  • 0

A single-car crash early Sunday in Franklin County claimed the life of the vehicle's driver, Virginia State Police said.

A 2004 Mazda RX-8 was traveling west on Brick Church Road, about 1.5 mile west of U.S. 220 (Virgil H. Goode Highway), when the vehicle ran off the right side of the two-lane road around 4:46 a.m. and struck a tree.

The Mazda's driver, Omar Santiago Lozano-Torres, 20, of Callaway, died at the scene. Torres was not wearing a seatbelt, state police said.

 The crash remains under investigation.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Police didn't prioritize saving lives during Uvalde school shooting, report says

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert