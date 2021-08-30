Sketch provided to try to help identify a person found in the New River

Two fishermen found a body in the New River Sunday in the area of Viscoe Road, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

The deceased was described as a white male with a height of 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds, according to a the sheriff’s office news release Monday. The man was also described as having brownish, red hair with a receding hairline and wearing a silver necklace with a cross pendant.

The sheriff’s office said the man had multiple tattoos, including one on his upper left arm that read “Laugh Now Cry Later.” Other tattoos include three skulls on his upper right leg, a cross with a heart on his right leg and a sun with a crown inside on his chest.

A sketch drawn by an agent with the Virginia State Police was provided as law enforcement is trying to identify the person.

Including the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, the other agencies that responded to the scene Sunday were Radford’s police and fire departments.

Viscoe Road is located just north of Radford and partly parallels the New River.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the identity of the deceased man to contact the agency at 980-7800.

