Skimmer of bank cards at Roanoke and Henry county gas stations gets 15 months in prison

A Texas man must serve 15 months in prison for his role in a gas pump skimming scheme that took more than $40,000 from nearly 300 people in the Roanoke Valley and beyond.

Leandro “Leo” Sanchez, 32, received the sentence Monday from U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon.

"When citizens pump gas into their cars, the last thing they should have to consider is whether their banks accounts and identities are being compromised," Assistant U.S. Attorney Coleman Adams wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

"Unfortunately, 291 individuals in the Western District of Virginia must now think differently due to the sophisticated scheme perpetrated by members of this conspiracy."

Sanchez was one of about a half-dozen people involved in a ring that operated out of Miami, authorities said.

In the fall of 2017, skimming devices were placed in gas station pumps in Clearbrook and Collinsville to capture account information from debit or credit cards that were inserted into the machines by customers.

The cards were then returned to their unknowing owners.

Using data that was accessed from the cards, the scammers re-encoded it onto new cards that were used to withdraw cash from ATMs and make purchases from stores that included the Walmart in Clearbrook, prosecutors have said.

Acting on a tip from one of the victims, Roanoke County police went to a credit union on Electric Road found a man and a woman in a car with a large amount of cash, bank cards and receipts. That and other information led to arrests.

Defense attorney David Damico contested assertions from two co-defendants that Sanchez was the leader of what he described as a loosely organized conspiracy.

"He certainly knew what was going on, attempted to profit from it, and was acting cooperatively with the others," Damico wrote in court documents. "But that is different from running it."

In the end, prosecutors chose not argue that Sanchez was the group's leader, which reduced his possible term under sentencing guidelines. Dillon allowed him to remain free on bond until he is told to report to prison.

Sanchez and his co-defendants were ordered to make $40,777 in restitution to several banks and credit card companies, who have already reimbursed the victims in the case.

