Slide closes U.S. 460 in Giles County, highway officials say

A mudslide closed U.S. 460 in Giles County near the West Virginia line Sunday night, state highway officials said.
The blockage affecting all lanes was located half a mile west of Island Street in Rich Creek, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
VDOT did not give an expected time of resolution.
Jeff Sturgeon
Jeff Sturgeon covers business, banking, transportation and federal court. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.
