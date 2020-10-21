 Skip to main content
Small fire disrupts sleep at Morningside Manor in Roanoke
Small fire disrupts sleep at Morningside Manor in Roanoke

A small fire that released a lot of smoke prompted Roanoke firefighters to evacuate one floor of an apartment complex for the elderly and people with disabilities early Wednesday, fire officials said.

The incident on the fifth floor of Morningside Manor was attributed to the explosion of a rechargeable battery that was in a charger, Roanoke Fire-EMS spokeswoman Kristen Perdue said.

The call came in at 1:15 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find the fire already out, but evacuated residents of the floor because of heavy smoke. After the smoke cleared, residents were allowed to return to their apartments in the publicly owned complex on 13th Street Southeast. Damage to the apartment was minimal and the resident was moved to another room. No one was injured.

The battery, about the size of a fist and possibly for an appliance, was destroyed. “This was not an everyday battery or an everyday charger,” Perdue said. “It’s not necessarily something we would warn the public about.”

Best practices include recharging batteries that are rechargeable only with appropriate chargers, plugging the charger directly into an outlet, and reading and following instructions, Perdue said.

Contact Jeff Sturgeon at jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com or 981-3251. 

Jeff Sturgeon covers business, banking, transportation and federal court. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

