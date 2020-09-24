 Skip to main content
Small fire reported on railroad car in Roanoke
Hollins fire

Crews responded Thursday morning to a small trash fire on a railroad car just north of the Tinker Creek Transfer Station in Roanoke.

 Courtesy of Roanoke Fire-EMS

A small fire on a railroad car in Roanoke prompted attention from rescue crews early Wednesday, but no injuries were reported.

The blaze occurred shortly after 8 a.m. in the 1000 block of Hollins Road Northeast, just north of the Tinker Creek Transfer Station.

Units found light smoke coming from a railcar filled with trash, and Ladder Truck 2 was used to extinguish the flames, according Roanoke Fire-EMS spokeswoman Kristen Perdue.

The fire has been ruled accidental.

