Small fire reported on railroad car in Roanoke

A small fire on a railroad car in Roanoke prompted attention from rescue crews early Wednesday, but no injuries were reported.
The blaze occurred shortly after 8 a.m. in the 1000 block of Hollins Road Northeast, just north of the Tinker Creek Transfer Station.
Units found light smoke coming from a railcar filled with trash, and Ladder Truck 2 was used to extinguish the flames, according Roanoke Fire-EMS spokeswoman Kristen Perdue.
The fire has been ruled accidental.
Neil Harvey
Neil Harvey covers state courts in Franklin County and the cities of Roanoke and Salem. Follow him on Twitter @newsharvey
