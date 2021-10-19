Small plane skids during test run and hits parked state trooper's car in Franklin County; no one injured

A small plane that was doing a test run Tuesday morning skidded along a gravel roadway and hit a parked state trooper’s car with its wing, according to Virginia State Police.

No one was hurt in the collision that happened around 11:20 a.m. in Franklin County. The state police car was empty at the time.

The aircraft pilot had been in Franklin County overnight after being forced to make an emergency landing Monday evening on Apple Road, officials said. A fuel issue was fixed after that landing, which caused no injuries, but the pilot was awaiting daylight hours to resume travel.

On Tuesday morning, the pilot did a practice takeoff run, but while slowing down afterward found the aircraft couldn’t stop in time along the gravel surface to avoid clipping the state vehicle with its left wing, authorities said.

Photos released by the state police show a trooper’s car with what appeared to be a shattered rear windshield. The aircraft appeared to come to rest next to the roadside with its propeller near an adjacent fence.

The Federal Aviation Administration classified the collision as an incident but does not plan a further investigation, state officials said.

