A magnitude-2.2 earthquake was recorded by the United States Geological Survey on Wednesday evening in Bedford County.

The quake was centered about 13 miles west-southwest of Lynchburg or 5.5 miles west-southwest of Forest about 10:20 p.m, according to the USGS,

In a Twitter post early Thursday, the National Weather Service office at Blacksburg said there had been "reports of a boom sound at the time."

Quakes of this magnitude rarely cause any damage, according to the USGS.