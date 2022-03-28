Smith Mountain Dam boat barrier repaired

A floating boat barrier on the intake side of Smith Mountain Dam has been repaired, according to Appalachian Power.

Teresa Hamilton Hall, a company official, said that high winds and waves on Friday night broke the floating barrier that keeps boaters away from the dam's forebay between the Bedford and Pittsylvania county sides of the 800-foot-wide Smith Mountain gap.

Appalachian Power's attempts to make repairs on Saturday were unsuccessful.

Hall advised in a Sunday afternoon update that the barrier had been repaired.

The barrier is used to keep boaters away from the intake side of the dam. At about 840 feet in length, it allows for flexing during normal plant operations and inclement weather. The barrier floats are 3 feet by 4 feet. They are made of thick wall plastic and are extremely visible with a bright orange finish.

"A sincere thank you to the Smith Mountain Marine Volunteer Fire Department for their efforts to assist us with fixing the barrier," Hall said on Saturday in a release.

