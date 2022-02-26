Smith Mountain Lake Center sees renewed push

WESTLAKE — A Smith Mountain Lake group is looking into the former Grand Home Furnishings building in Westlake as a possible future site for a long-discussed community center.

Smith Mountain Lake Center Inc. announced its interest in the building last week with a commentary by Vicki Gardner published in The Roanoke Times. In it, Gardner stated the building was “an ideal venue in a superb location at an affordable price.”

Interest in creating a community center at Smith Mountain Lake goes back more than a decade. Plans began to take a more defined shape in 2015 with the creation of Smith Mountain Lake Center Inc.

The organization was formed in the aftermath of the 2015 shooting at Bridgwater Plaza in Moneta that took the lives of WDBJ journalists Adam Ward and Alison Parker and seriously injured Vicki Gardner, then the executive director of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce. Following the shooting, there was a large offering of support for Gardner through donations. She asked that those donations instead go into a fund for the creation of a community center.

In the years since Smith Mountain Lake Center Inc. was formed, the organization has considered multiple locations for the community center but the announcement last week is the first time the organization has come to the public with its plans. In the commentary by Gardner last week, she said swift action must be taken to purchase the building.

The Grand Home Furnishings building is located in Westlake, a longtime hub of commerce for the lake community. Originally constructed in 2008, the building has sat vacant for several years and is currently up for sale.

Smith Mountain Lake Center Inc. is attempting to raise more than $2 million to purchase and renovate the building. The organization is encouraging the community to visit its website at smlcenter.org to get involved in the effort to build a community center or to donate to the cause.

The former Grand Home Furnishings Outlet store is located on a 4.5 acre lot with 70 parking spaces and has more than 40,000 square feet of inside space. In last week’s commentary, Gardner said the building could provide a community center that has long been needed.

“Over the years, the Smith Mountain Lake community, businesses, nonprofits and community organizations have been frustrated with the lack of an indoor venue that can accommodate more than 200 or so people,” Gardner wrote. “We have squeaked by, dependent upon the generosity of our churches, YMCAs and a handful of other venues, to lend space for events.

“The SML community greatly needs a venue that can accommodate trade shows, fundraising events, graduations, concerts, plays and social gatherings, as well as provide meeting space for clubs and businesses, workforce development training, higher education, lifelong learning classes, health and wellness projects, youth activities and so much more.”

Ronnie Thompson, chairman of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors, said he supported any new business or facility that would be a betterment for the county. While he had not yet seen the full details of the Smith Mountain Lake Center Inc. plan for the Grand building, he said it could be a positive for the county.

“I’m for growth,” Thompson said.

Just across Smith Mountain Lake in Bedford County, District 2 representative Edgar Tuck was also supportive of the proposal. He said the location of the proposed community center could be advantageous for both sides of the lake.

Tuck said the proposal to renovate the former Grand building would likely be a much more cost effective plan than building a center from the ground up. “I think it makes sense,” he said.

The Smith Mountain Lake Center conducted a survey in 2018 to gauge the public’s interest in a community center. Out of the 700 participants in the survey, more than 70% agreed or strongly agreed that a venue for community meetings, entertainment, activities and programs was needed. Nearly 65% agreed or strongly agreed that there was an unmet demand for those types of venues.

The survey also estimated the first year potential economic activity for Bedford and Franklin counties could be between $47.5 million and $58 million. The state and local taxes generated also could be between $3.3 million and $4.1 million.

Andrew Bruns, executive director for the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, said he would like to see the former Grand building be used for something. He said it was a bad look for the community with the Grand building and the Sunken City Brewery building directly across the street sitting empty and unused.

“I’d like to see something, regardless of what it is,” Bruns said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.