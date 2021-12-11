Smith Mountain Lake debris sees a significant drop after a record 2020

After two years at record levels, both Smith Mountain Lake and Leesville Lake are seeing a significant reduction in debris collected this year by Appalachian Power.

So far this year with only a few weeks remaining, Appalachian Power has collected 3,557 tons of debris. Of that, 1,864 tons was removed from Smith Mountain Lake and 1,692 tons was removed from Leesville Lake.

The amount is just a fraction of what was collected last year. In 2020, Appalachian Power removed 10,417 tons of debris. Leesville Lake accounted for much of the debris that year with 7,457 tons. At Smith Mountain Lake, 2,960 tons was collected.

Those amounts nearly doubled a record set in debris collection in 2019.

A lack of flooding caused by heavy rains is one key reason that debris amounts are down, according to Appalachian Power spokesman George Porter. Flooding often pushes debris off the shoreline and into the lakes.