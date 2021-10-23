Smith Mountain Lake development plans stalled due to private roads

“It’s going to be hard for me to approve anything where the roads are not brought up to VDOT standards and turned over to VDOT,” Thompson said.

Supervisors had tabled the special use request by SML Partners LLC last month. The delay was requested to allow more time to gather information on the private road situation. Most of the supervisors were not provided with any solutions that made them comfortable with going forward on Tuesday.

While there were concerns over the private roads, supervisors agreed that the development was needed in the county. Franklin County held a housing summit earlier this year to discuss housing concerns with local developers and builders. The summit was held following a report that less than 2% of the homes in the county are available for purchase.

Schott said SML Partners LLC had made a $4 million investment in the county and was willing to do what was needed to move forward with construction. He agreed to multiple new conditions from the county with included stipulations that will allow the private roads to be maintained for the next 20 years.

“We’ve worked really hard to get this project in a position to move forward,” Schott said.