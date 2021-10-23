Smith Mountain Lake development plans stalled due to private roads

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors once again voted on Tuesday to delay a vote that would allow the construction of a new development on the northern end of Smith Mountain Lake.
SML Partners LLC plans to build a residential subdivision with 112 lots on 195 acres just off Mooreman Road in Hardy. The developers are requesting a special use permit to construct private roads in the subdivision due to their inability to gain access to a private easement of an adjacent property owner.
Applicant Jay Schott with SML Partners LLC spoke at Tuesday’s meeting about the development and his plan for private roads. He said he would ultimately want the roads to be turned over to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) similar to how it is done when other developments are constructed, but not having the private easement makes that difficult.
VDOT generally inspects roads constructed in new developments to assure they are up to state standards and takes them into the system if approved. Schott said VDOT is unable to do that in this case due to not having the private easement signed over.
Several supervisors had apprehension with allowing developers to construct private roads that wouldn’t eventually be taken over by VDOT. Boone District representative Ronnie Thompson said Tuesday there are other subdivisions around the county where private roads were allowed and eventually became impassable over the years after developers left.
“It’s going to be hard for me to approve anything where the roads are not brought up to VDOT standards and turned over to VDOT,” Thompson said.
Supervisors had tabled the special use request by SML Partners LLC last month. The delay was requested to allow more time to gather information on the private road situation. Most of the supervisors were not provided with any solutions that made them comfortable with going forward on Tuesday.
While there were concerns over the private roads, supervisors agreed that the development was needed in the county. Franklin County held a housing summit earlier this year to discuss housing concerns with local developers and builders. The summit was held following a report that less than 2% of the homes in the county are available for purchase.
Schott said SML Partners LLC had made a $4 million investment in the county and was willing to do what was needed to move forward with construction. He agreed to multiple new conditions from the county with included stipulations that will allow the private roads to be maintained for the next 20 years.
“We’ve worked really hard to get this project in a position to move forward,” Schott said.
Blackwater District representative Ronald Mitchell said it was worth taking a chance on the development due to the need in the county. He said the county would be taking his word in some ways that the private roads would be kept up to state standards.
“I think I’d be willing to roll the dice,” Mitchell said.
Following a lengthy discussion, supervisors agreed to go into closed session briefly to discuss the project. The closed session was held in another room.
When supervisors returned, a motion was made to table the meeting to give staff and legal council time to work out concerns with the private roads. The motion was passed unanimously.