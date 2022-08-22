Smith Mountain Lake featured on episode of 'Deep Water Salvage'

WESTLAKE — Smith Mountain Lake was recently showcased in a episode of “Deep Water Salvage” on The Weather Channel. On the show’s season finale Aug. 7, a diving crew worked to raise a 28-foot cabin cruiser that sunk while docked near channel marker R22.

The show featured a dive team from Lake Hickory Scuba and Marina in Hickory, North Carolina, that worked to raise the boat along with members of Sea Tow Smith Mountain Lake. Rick Ellett, co-owner of Sea Tow SML, said the dive team had been in contact with “Deep Water Salvage” about filming one of their upcoming jobs. That job just happened to be at Smith Mountain Lake.

The episode was filmed May 3, just a few days after the boat’s owner discovered it had sunk and contacted Sea Tow SML. After assessing the situation, Ellett said they contacted the dive team due to the need for professional and experienced divers for the job.

Divers worked to place specially designed bags around the vessel that were then filled with air to slowly raise it up and away from the dock. It was later discovered that a malfunctioning bilge pump was the reason for the boat sinking. Ellett said the bilge pump or a blocked scupper are often the most likely causes for a boat sinking around the lake.

While having their work featured on national television is unusual, raising sunken boats is a common occurrence for Sea Tow SML. Ellett said they have raised seven boats so far this year, which is above average compared to most years.

“This year we’ve been busy with them,” Ellett said.

Raising sunken boats can be an expensive endeavor, costing thousands of dollars. Ellett said many of the boat owners who contact them to raise a boat have insurance, something that not all boat owners have.

As boats get older on Smith Mountain Lake, there is a growing concern that more and more boats will sink with no one willing to take ownership due to the costs. Lake residents Neil Harrington and Neil Sturman have been working with a statewide committee on the issue of abandoned and derelict vessels.

The Virginia Abandoned and Derelict Vessel Subcommittee held its first meeting in January of last year to discuss the growing issue. Harrington said the subcommittee’s discussion mostly focused on boats along Virginia’s coastline with himself and Sturman being some of the few representatives from an inland body of water.

Harrington said abandoned and derelict vessels, which can eventually sink into the lake, is something that will only get worse as the lake gets older. He has a running tally of boats that have sunk in Smith Mountain Lake which currently stands at 10. He said there are several others he knows of that are in danger of sinking.

“At some point more boats are going to go down,” Harrington said.

The state recently agreed to provide $3 million to the Virginia Abandoned and Derelict Vessel Subcommittee, according to Harrington. Those funds so far are only promised to the coastline. He said any second round of funds in the coming years is expected to go inland and could be used for Smith Mountain Lake.

Harrington said the first priority, if funding is provided, would be to raise a sunken boat at channel marker R87 near Bay Rock Marina. A section of the vessel is still above the water and is a danger to passing boats in the area.

The owner of the sunken vessel was charged several years ago by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources for obstructing and/or contaminating a state waterway, a class 1 misdemeanor. When the case eventually went to court it was dismissed by the judge, leaving no future recourse for DWR to remove the vessel.

“At this point, the criminal process is over for us,” 1st. Sgt. Tim Dooley with the DWR said about the sunken boat.

This is not the first time DWR officers have hit a roadblock when trying to work with owners to raise a boat that has sunk into the lake. Dooley said there are currently three other sunken boats at Smith Mountain Lake that DWR has investigated.

A warrant is on file for the owner of a boat that sank at the Virginia Dare Marina. Dooley said the owner has not been located and there is no record of where he is.

Dooley said locating the owner of a boat can often be difficult. That difficulty can grow exponentially when boats are sold and resold without the new owners going through the process of titling and registering the vessel, forcing officers to track down previous owners that can sometimes go back several years.

The two other boats are both located on separate properties in Merriman Run. For one, Dooley said the owner is currently out of state and has severe medical issues preventing him from returning to face charges.

“We’ve exhausted all of our avenues on that one,” Dooley said.

While medical issues are preventing the owner from returning, Dooley said officers can sometimes have difficulty getting boat owners who are out of state back to face charges. He said commonwealth attorneys locally have traditionally not agreed to extradition of a person back to Virginia.

The other sunken boat in Merriman Run is owned by an elderly individual who has no means to remove the vessel, according to Dooley. “We are still trying to work with him to see what we can work out,” he said.

Dooley said DWR first tries to work with individuals to raise a vessel before charging them.