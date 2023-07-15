MONETA — Pirates young and old packed into Crazy Horse Marina on Saturday for the annual water yo-ho-ho.

This year’s Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days includes a massive jump in crowd size over previous years. Chris Bechtler, the marina manager, estimated visitors in the thousands. That did not include the countless boats within the marina involved in water battles throughout the day.

“I love it,” Bechtler said of the large crowds.

This year the marina expanded Pirate Days to include more than 100 vendors lining an open field. Along the shoreline were live mermaid demonstrations, pirate costume contests for kids and a group of pirate reenactors entertaining the crowd.

Todd Willis, better known by his pirate name of Mr. Willis, led a demonstration that involved shooting miniature cannons in front of a crowd of spectators lining the shoreline. Willis is part of a group of reenactors known as the Loose Cannon Company that has attended Pirate Days the past few years.

The Loose Cannon Company attends as many as 25 events each year. Willis said SML Pirate Days is one of his favorites due to the friendly atmosphere as well as the ability to work right on the water.

“This is like a vacation for us,” Willis said. “We get to shoot cannons and dress like pirates.”

Roanoke resident Steve Bernard attended Saturday’s Pirate Days with his wife, Tara, and friends. He said the event continues to grow each year with Saturday being the biggest so far in its decade of history.

“This is the largest it has ever been,” Bernard said.

Tara Bernard said she and her husband, like many people, come to see the water fights and the people dressed as pirates wandering the marina. “You just don’t know what you are going to see,” she said.

Amanda Jordan-Eubank of Goodview has taken her daughter Kendall, 11, to Pirate Days for the past eight years. “It’s an annual tradition,” she said.

Jordan-Eubank sported a pirate outfit enjoying the day from her boat docked at the marina. They started out the day attending the Pancakes and Pirates event at Bridgewater Plaza in Moneta at 8 a.m. and planned to stay at the marina for much of the afternoon.

P.J. Nagel, organizer Pirate Days, was glad to see the large crowds and everything running smoothly on Saturday. He said crowds have continued to grow each year since he took over the event. The only minor drop in attendance was during 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

With planning over for this year’s Pirate Days, Nagel said he is already looking toward next year. He is hoping that crowds will be even bigger next year and possibly compete with other massive pirate festivals held across the country.

“I’m not done yet,” Nagel said.