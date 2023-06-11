MONETA — Protecting Smith Mountain Lake and its residents was the key message for attendees to Saturday’s A Day at the Lake.

A wide range of lake groups came together at Crazy Horse Marina for the inaugural event hosted by the Smith Mountain Lake Association. Firefighters from the Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department and conservation officers from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources gave children and adults tours of their boats at the marina’s docks while a variety of booths were set up along the shoreline promoting lake conservation as well as safety.

“This is our first go at an annual signature event,” said Bill Butterfield, SMLA president.

The event had been in the planning stages for months, Butterfield said, with no idea if anyone would come. That worry evaporated Saturday when vehicles started arriving at the marina at 11 a.m. for the start of the event.

The Smith Mountain Lake Association is an all-volunteer organization with the goal of protecting Smith Mountain Lake. Butterfield said events such as A Day at the Lake allow SMLA the opportunity to reach the public and let them know what they do as well as give back to the community.

One of SMLA’s biggest and longest running programs is the SML Water Quality Monitoring Program. The 37-year program is provided through a partnership with Ferrum College.

Members of the SML Water Quality Monitoring Program gathered Saturday to christen a new boat that will be used to take samples at a variety of locations on the lake throughout the summer. The new pontoon boat is much larger than the previous boat, allowing more room as well as being steadier in the ever increasing wakes around the lake.

“It was become more dangerous for us to be out on the lake,” said Ferrum College professor and program director Delia Heck.

The $80,000 boat was purchased through a grant provided by Appalachian Power Co. and the AEP Foundation. Amanda Cox with Appalachian Power, said the company heard about the need for a new boat earlier this year and quickly agreed to assist in funding.

“It was a no-brainer for us,” Cox said.

Smith Mountain Lake’s newest wake education campaign was also unveiled at Saturday’s event. Members of the Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission’s Wake Education Task Force provided information on how to safely participate in towed water sports.

Wakes from boats participating in towed water sports has been a growing concern at Smith Mountain Lake. The task force was created last year as an effort to combat the issue.

“This is an awesome place for us to start getting information out to the public,” said Josh McClure, chairman of the SML Wake Education Task Force.

McClure and other members of the task force handed out cards and flyers with information on how to wake safely and respectfully. A map was also provided showing the best areas to safely participate in towed water sports around the lake.

SMLA Vice President Mike Streff said the organization was pleased with the turnout. He said volunteers will meet in the coming days to discuss what worked and what didn’t work in anticipation of it becoming an annual event.

“We hope to double in size next year,” Streff said.