MONETA — Smith Mountain Lake may soon be free of the harmful algal blooms that have led to swimming advisories since June 6. Recent testing by the Virginia Department of Health revealed bacteria levels below the advisory threshold in the remaining advisory locations.

Water sampling was conducted July 13 at five locations in the upper Blackwater River arm of the lake where harmful algal blooms were previously found. In only one location was a water sample found to have detectable levels of microcystin, a toxin produced by cyanobacteria which is commonly known as blue-green algae.

A sampling site near channel marker B22 was the only location with detectable levels of microcystin. While present, the levels were well below the advisory threshold, according to a news release from the Smith Mountain Lake Association.

Toxins were below detectable levels in samples taken at channel markers B16, B28A, B37 and B49.

“These results are the first set of samples toward lifting the upper Blackwater River HAB advisory,” according to the news release.

The advisory is lifted after two consecutive samples with results at acceptable levels collected a minimum of 10 days apart. If the next round of testing expected sometime next week is positive, Smith Mountain Lake will be clear of swim advisories.

An update to the VDH advisory is expected by mid-August.

The swim advisories were first put in effect for the entire Blackwater River arm of the lake. That advisory was ended for much of the Blackwater River a month later on July 7 following positive sample results. The advisory remained in effect for areas upstream from channel marker B18.

One sample was also taken on the Roanoke River arm of the lake on July 6 near channel marker R35, according to the news release. Cyanobacteria was detected in the sample but was below advisory thresholds and toxins in the sample were below detectable levels. There is no swim advisory on the Roanoke River arm at this time.

Until the swim advisories are removed, the Smith Mountain Lake Association is advising the public to continue to avoid water with surface scum which can accumulate near shorelines. In most areas the scum has a blue-green color, has a foul smell and may have dead or dying animals such as fish.