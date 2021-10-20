Smith Mountain Lake's 356-acre Penn Hall tract heading to auction later this year

Penn Hall, one of the last major tracts of land still owned by Appalachian Power Co. at Smith Mountain Lake, will be going up for sale later this year.

The entire 356 acres of the property including more than 3 miles of lake frontage will be offered in the auction organized by Woltz & Associates. The sale will include 37 parcels with 29 lakefront lots in the Glade Hill community.

"I don't know when I have sold lots or tracts of land this pretty," said Jim Woltz, president and owner of Woltz & Associates.

This will be the second major piece of land sold by Appalachian Power in recent years. In 2015, the power company sold 145 acres of land near Penhook known as the Kennedy property. Appalachian operates the Smith Mountain Project, which includes Smith Mountain Dam.

Woltz & Associates also organized the auction for the Kennedy property. A Charlotte-based group purchased more than 100 acres of the property which it is now developing.

Woltz said interest in Penn Hall has been similar to the Kennedy property. The property was purchased by developers and later became the Kennedy Shores community.