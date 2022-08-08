SML Center Inc. nears fundraising goal to purchase Westlake building

WESTLAKE — Smith Mountain Lake Center Inc. is nearing its fundraising goal to purchase the former Grand Home Furnishings building in Westlake that it plans to turn into a new community center.

The lake group announced last week it has raised approximately 70% of the funds needed to purchase the vacant building. Vicki Gardner, president of the Smith Mountain Lake Center Inc. Board of Directors, said more than $1 million has been raised through donations since the organization announced its “Grand Plan” to purchase the building in February.

“It is moving along beautifully,” Gardner said.

The goal for the SML Center Inc. is to convert the 40,000-square-foot former retail space into a multi-purpose center for education, arts, entertainment, private events, business, tourism and community hangout spaces, according to a press release provided by the nonprofit last week. This type of space has been lacking in the lake community, with local events often held at one of two churches in the area.

“The need has always been there to have a facility for events,” Gardner said.

Due to that need, two other groups have attempted to create a community center. Gardner said this attempt is the first that has a significant probability of happening due to current plans to purchase an existing, well-suited building rather than starting construction from scratch.

Gardner has been one of the strongest proponents for a community center at Smith Mountain Lake. She created a fund for the center out of donations sent to her after being seriously injured in the 2015 shooting at Bridgwater Plaza in Moneta that took the lives of WDBJ journalists Adam Ward and Alison Parker.

Gardner was executive director of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce at the time. She was promoting the lake’s 50th anniversary with the two journalists when they were shot by a disgruntled former WDBJ employee.

Gardner said she’s hoping to reach the fundraising goal as soon as possible to purchase the building. Once acquired, she said work can begin to remodel the interior of the building to fit the community’s needs. The purchase will also allow them the opportunity to apply for grants that could subsidize some of the remodeling costs.

Even before remodeling is complete, Gardner said events can still be held inside the building. The interior has significant open space that can be used for concerts or even trade shows, she said. More information on the effort to purchase the building can be found at the SML Center’s website: smlgrandplan.com.

Gardner said the nonprofit is taking donations in any amount in order to reach the goal. There are also discussions about naming rights and dedication opportunities, which start at $10,000.

“It’s going to take the community,” Gardner said. “It’s going to take everyone to make this happen.”