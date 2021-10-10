 Skip to main content
SML home tour showcases several lake retreats
The 30th annual Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour was held over the weekend featuring eight lakefront homes. Guests were welcomed into each of the homes to view unique designs and features as well as raise money for eight local charities.

