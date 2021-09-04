SML Water Safety Council discusses boat rental concerns

In addition to assuring that his boats and equipment are in the proper condition, Prowse said he also makes sure that renters know how to properly operate a boat before he provides them with the keys. All renters are required to have passed a boating safety education course or take a safety course online or at SML Boat Rentals before picking up a boat.

Prowse said he sometimes is confronted with boat renters who don’t want to take time to go over the safety instructions. In those cases, he said he would rather lose the rental sale than allow them to take a boat without making sure they know how to operate it safely.

“If you can’t give me 20 minutes, I’m not giving you a $60,000 boat,” Prowse said.

The mandatory instruction provides renters with general tips on safety and proper operation of the boat. Prowse also provides tips on how to navigate Smith Mountain Lake such as how to be safe in the S-Curve area of the lake where there have been multiple boating accidents over the years.

Prowse said rental boats have gotten a bad wrap at Smith Mountain Lake over the years. Efforts by his rental business to provide proper training to renters helps to assure that his rental boats are not a hazard on the lake.