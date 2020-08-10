Smoke in cockpit disrupts flight preparing to depart Roanoke

Passengers were evacuated Monday morning from a plane preparing to leave Roanoke after smoke was spotted in the plane’s cockpit, according to the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.
American Eagle Flight 4873, bound for Philadelphia, was preparing for takeoff around 8 a.m. Monday when the smoke was reported, said airport spokesman Brad Boettcher.
No injuries were caused by the incident. The passengers were evacuated and returned to the airport terminal.
Runway 6-24 temporarily closed while the plane was inspected and then towed to a hangar for repairs. One other flight was delayed while that took place, Boettcher said, but all normal operations resumed within 45 minutes.
