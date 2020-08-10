You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Smoke in cockpit disrupts flight preparing to depart Roanoke
0 comments

Smoke in cockpit disrupts flight preparing to depart Roanoke

Only $5 for 5 months
ec airport 071619 p01 (copy)

Passengers were evacuated from a plane preparing to depart Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport on Monday after smoke was reported in the cockpit.

 The Roanoke Times | File 2019

Passengers were evacuated Monday morning from a plane preparing to leave Roanoke after smoke was spotted in the plane’s cockpit, according to the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

American Eagle Flight 4873, bound for Philadelphia, was preparing for takeoff around 8 a.m. Monday when the smoke was reported, said airport spokesman Brad Boettcher.

No injuries were caused by the incident. The passengers were evacuated and returned to the airport terminal.

Runway 6-24 temporarily closed while the plane was inspected and then towed to a hangar for repairs. One other flight was delayed while that took place, Boettcher said, but all normal operations resumed within 45 minutes.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Radford woman pleads guilty to giving boy Suboxone for urine test scheme
Roanoke Local News

Radford woman pleads guilty to giving boy Suboxone for urine test scheme

A Radford woman thought she would not pass the drug test needed to renew her Suboxone prescription. So instead of turning in her own urine, she decided to substitute that of her boyfriend's 10-year-old son – who she first dosed with Suboxone. Katie Sowers Hinkley pleaded guilty Monday to six felony charges tied to child abuse and to distributing drugs to a minor. 

4 Roanoke inmates test positive for COVID-19
Roanoke Local News

4 Roanoke inmates test positive for COVID-19

  • Updated

Inmates housed at the Roanoke City Jail have tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic began. Four inmates who began showing symptoms more than two weeks ago, and were quarantined at that time, tested positive. They remain in quarantine.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tour of the Blue Hills Communication Center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert