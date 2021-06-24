Smoke signals: Local opinions vary as Virginia prepares for legal pot

On Thursday, Virginia is poised to walk through a large and previously locked door, as it becomes the 18th state in the country to make it legal to grow, possess and use marijuana, privately, for recreation.
Exactly what’s on the other side of that threshold remains a topic of ongoing debate, as the commonwealth moves briskly toward retail sales of the drug in 2024.
While there's a wide range of new aspects to the law, the most immediate result is this: Adults 21 and over will now be allowed to carry as much as 1 ounce of marijuana on their person, provided they don't consume it publicly, and households can cultivate up to four cannabis plants, under certain restrictions.
There are also reduced penalties for possessing up to a pound of weed.
Some have said the state is opening that door too quickly, or should avoid it altogether, while others see it as a positive step and point to advantages that range from enhanced medical uses to the windfall of impending tax revenue — projected at $26 million in the first year of sales and $128 million by the fifth, according to the state.
New Frontier Data’s U.S. Cannabis Report also said Virginia last year saw about $1.8 billion in illicit sales of the drug, the fourth-highest tally in the country. That represents about 3% of the nation’s estimated total of $60 billion in marijuana transactions, significant cash that proponents argue has been left on the table for decades for black-market dealers to collect.
“That market is here. It’s been here. We hope to move that market from the illegal to the legal and use the taxes,” said Roger Sillmon, head of Roanoke’s satellite chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, or NORML.
The new legislation also aims to adjust for documented racial and demographic disparities in pot-related prosecutions, with the impending sealing or expungement of countless criminal records related to marijuana offenses and the planned diversion of 30% of incoming tax profits toward communities and individuals seen as being affected by the past prohibition.
Still, no move as large as statewide marijuana legalization happens easily or overnight, and some observers say the state's new stance toward drugs, and an overall public confusion about the changes, may lead to additional crimes.
“It’s still not allowed to smoke marijuana in public. Do you think that’s going to stop people? Do you think people even know that?” Roanoke County Police Chief Howard Hall, an outspoken critic of the policies, recently asked. Hall and others in law enforcement have also raised concerns about potential increases in driving under the influence, greater leeway for dealers of harder drugs, and easier access to cannabis for young people.
Whatever the weather is like on the other side of that big door — sunny, cloudy, or occasionally mixed — Virginians will begin getting a clearer forecast firsthand in just a few days.
Regulated product
Despite some confusing contradictions in the new law — adults are allowed to grow cannabis plants, for example, but can't yet legally buy the seeds or cuttings they need for cultivation — Sillmon recently praised the state’s efforts and said those kinks eventually will get worked out.
“Virginia did this the right way,” he said last week. “That’s been the progression for other states that legalize use. They legalize possession, and then retail sales come later.”
He acknowledged the work that still needs to be done on an organizational level. A regulatory structure must be established, a cannabis control authority has to be built. But he said he and his organization will advocate for statewide retail sales to begin ahead of even the current schedule.
“I think it can be done in a year and a half, from July 1,” Sillmon said. “I think it can move up a year to January 2023. We’re going to push for that.”
Beyond the revenue that will be brought by retail sales, he believes official markets will lend it legitimacy, reduce criminal activity, and yield improvements in quality over homegrown or street weed.
“It’s going to be more expensive to buy in stores, but you’re getting regulated product. That’ll be a big thing. Going to a store and knowing what you’re getting,” he said. “I think as the state becomes legal, people will be more educated and the stigma from the ’50s and ’60s and the war on drugs, hopefully, will fade as people learn it’s not ‘Reefer Madness.’”
Virginia NORML will also ask for refined clarifications in the laws, he said, as they’re revised during the upcoming General Assembly session early next year.
In the meantime, growing pains are undoubtedly going to occur, but Sillmon advised users and growers to facilitate the process.
"Read the regulations and follow them," he urged.
Adaptation
About five years ago, Roanoke’s commonwealth’s attorney’s office essentially did away with prosecuting simple possession of marijuana.
In the city, people charged with that offense had the option of pleading it down to being drunk in public. Prior to the drug’s decriminalization in Virginia last year, this was an uncommon approach in other Roanoke Valley courts, and it meant that defendants’ misdemeanor convictions were resolved with a small fine and they avoided jail time and a drug-related offense on their records.
“Jail is not a very efficient deterrent for the casual user. People are going to smoke, even if they have to pull a weekend in jail,” chief prosecutor Donald Caldwell said earlier this month.
“I don’t think legalization … is going to have much of an effect on that group. People who are drawn to doing those sorts of things usually do them, and people who are not, don’t,” he added.
Caldwell said his greater concern about cannabis decriminalization and legality in Virginia has to do with the fact that investigators will no longer be allowed to cite marijuana’s pungent aroma as probable cause to search vehicles and homes.
“Many times where you find the odor of marijuana, you’re going to find other drugs and guns and money,” he said. Taking away that access, he said, is “truly removing a tool in law enforcement’s arsenal that’s going to be hard to replace. I do think we’ll see a drop-off in the hard drug and gun cases we have … and that’s going to be statewide.”
The new regulations are also complicated and lengthy, he said, and will be subject to future reworking: “I don’t know how the poor officer on the street is going to be able to deal with it.
“So many of these changes boggle reasonable people’s minds, but once again, we’re in a democracy. We elect the leaders, and they pass the laws,” Caldwell said. “Unlike the tablets, these cannot be written in stone. It’s a wheel. It’ll come around.”
In Roanoke County, Hall has taken a more outspoken approach to the issue. In February, he wrote an an opinion piece that ran in The Roanoke Times in which he cited what he saw as “a rush to take Virginia down the dangerous path of legalizing marijuana,” which he declared “will have detrimental effects for generations to come.”
As the new law becomes reality, his position remains unchanged.
“I personally think marijuana legalization is both stupid and irresponsible,” Hall said in a June 9 interview, and he criticized the legislation that passed in April: “There doesn’t really seem to be much sense in how things are going to occur.
“I do not believe that Virginia is prepared to deal with this, by any stretch of the imagination, from particularly a law enforcement training perspective,” he said.
“I am a little more confident that, locally, we are better prepared,” Hall said. “We’ll adapt to this legislative change like we do any other.”
Authorities in the New River Valley also pointed to the potential for an increase in DUI incidents and arrests due to cannabis use.
“Surges have occurred in other states which have legalized marijuana,” the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement last week. That email also aired skepticism about the prospect that having to provide less pot-centric law enforcement might allow deputies to devote more focus toward other activities.
“Contrary to popular belief, there isn’t a large amount of time spent seeking out marijuana violations by our deputies,” the statement said. “Most are found during the course of traffic stops, traffic crashes and when responding to calls for service within the county.”
Montgomery County’s sheriff’s office cited just 22 weed-related incidents over the past 12 months, some involving DUI but also other narcotics violations and offenses such as assault and battery.
Still forbidden on campus
“In 31 years of law enforcement … I can never remember a time when anyone I worked with said, ‘Let’s go find an ounce or less of marijuana,” Mac Babb, chief of Virginia Tech’s police force, wrote last week in an email, regarding how the newly relaxed restrictions might lessen his staff’s workload. Which is to say, not much.
Even so, the university recently announced that marijuana will still be banned on campus. In a move to avoid losing federal funding through the Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act, Tech updated its code to strengthen student prohibitions against having or using cannabis for recreational or medical purposes, and to restrict them from being under its influence at university sponsored events.
“Conduct referrals on campus may rise slightly as students fail to acknowledge university notices that we are still subject to federal laws,” Babb wrote. “People should also recognize that for many college campuses, a significant amount of the population … are under 21 [and] it is still illegal for those under 21.”
“The population most at risk will be the group that has little or no experience with marijuana and decides to experiment under the new law,” Babb said, speculating that DUIs could increase as newcomers try the drug in greater numbers without being aware of its full effects and duration.
Radford University doesn’t intend to change its student conduct standards yet but is “evaluating appropriate sanctions and educational campaigns,” a spokesman said this month.
The city’s commonwealth’s attorney, Chris Rehak, said he expects local court dockets “should go down as criminal marijuana possession charges dissipate. We averaged a few each week here in Radford,” but he declined to go into greater specifics, “as detailed comment would be counter-productive and expose additional enforcement obstacles.”
Rehak did however offer one prediction: “Virginia is about to find out if marijuana is a gateway drug.”
'Absence of fear'
Less than a week before the state legalizes simple possession and cultivation, the specter of longtime illegality still lingers for many who are otherwise enthusiastic about the changes.
Several on the pro-marijuana end of the debate, approached over the past month, remained reluctant to go on the record about the subject.
Among those who did weigh in was Melissa Mesko, 47, a Roanoke musician who said cannabis helped her recover from a series of surgeries in her 20s and 30s.
After each procedure, Mesko said, doctors prescribed opioid-based pain relievers ranging from Percocet to Vicodin to Oxycodone.
“I have a sensitivity to painkillers, an opioid sensitivity, and it was having a lot of bad effects on my body,” she said. Although they helped her sleep, she said, she would inevitably wake up within one or two hours, her skin itching from a reaction to those harder drugs. She could only take them for a day or two, she said, and after later surgeries she did not take them at all.
Eventually she tried marijuana as a post-operative treatment, using higher-quality strains she obtained from a friend: “I’ve never looked back.”
“It’s hard to describe, but it keeps you from focusing on the pain,” she said. “There’s a relaxation factor. It’s a calming thing and I can still function during the day. You can’t do that on opioids. I consider it a fairly harmless drug compared to the benefits.”
She was struck by the fact that she had to resort to what was essentially a black market to get what she found to be a safer remedy.
“I can’t take OxyContin, which they would legally give me, but I could get arrested for smoking pot. … That’s so glaringly wrong,” Mesko said. “This was a choice I made because all the medical options I had, legally — painkillers — seemed more detrimental, felt more harmful.”
While Mesko said she does not intend to apply for a medical marijuana card — which Virginians with qualifying, documented health issues can now legally purchase the drug — she has another surgery scheduled for later this year and said she takes comfort in the fact that she'll now be able to medicate without breaking the law.
Another local advocate, Eric Brinegar, is a longtime horticulturalist and cannabis consultant who operates a 12-acre hemp farm, Blessed Herbs Company, on Smith Mountain Lake in Franklin County.
“I’m happy and thankful that things are happening,” Brinegar, 49, said last week. He got into hemp farming once it became legal to do so, and he said he is hopeful that as the state enters the retail marijuana market, it will rely on product that’s grown within the commonwealth rather than importing it from somewhere else.
“It would be nice to actually build up the people of Virginia,” he said. “We can’t all move to California. California’s got to come to us. And here it is. I think we’ll do a better job than California, California is a mess.”
Brinegar is frank about his past as a marijuana grower in Carroll County, which he said lasted more than a decade.
In 2013, however, a sheriff showed up at his house to serve a warrant on a bad check and quickly got wind that something was awry.
“He told me, ‘Eric, I’ve been doing this 20-some years and I don’t know that I’ve ever smelled the smell of marijuana that strong,” Brinegar recalled, ruefully.
He said he was found with more than 10 pounds of pot at his family home. An arrest followed, and a felony conviction for distribution of marijuana. Brinegar recently maintained that he grew it to give away and denied he sold it.
“Before my arrest, I’d never even had a possession charge,” he said. His sentence was fairly light, with a lot of suspended time, and he likened the experience to Monopoly: “my one ‘Get Out of Jail Free’ card.”
“I broke the law. I made a choice. … I’ve learned the hard way that the laws are what they are. You have to work within the law.”
He’s now hoping that his conviction can be sealed and that his past experience as a grower might lead to possibly cultivating marijuana legally.
“It’s the same amount of effort I’m doing now” with hemp, he explained.
Beyond the agricultural benefits and business opportunities, Brinegar is also excited that legalization will lift some of the stigma he said some Virginia growers and users of marijuana have experienced in the past.
“People are no longer going to have to feel ashamed or be ashamed of the fact that it’s something they do, or that somebody they know does. It helps them. People having to hide or look over their shoulder all the time, that’s not a good way to live.
“Once that’s been abolished, there’s a freedom that comes with that, and that sense of freedom is not only good," he said.
"The absence of fear is more powerful than the freedom itself.”