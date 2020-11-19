Smoke will be seen in Brush Mountain area of Blacksburg due to prescribed burn

A prescribed burn along the national forests will make smoke visible in the in the Brush Mountain area of Blacksburg on Thursday, according to Montgomery County Emergency Services.

The burn, scheduled by the U.S. Forest Service and National Park Service, will be conducted along the border of the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests and the neighborhood of Preston Forest, according to a county bulletin.

Smoke could be heavy at times and travel a considerable distance but should dissipate by the evening.

A prescribed burn is a controlled fire used to manage forest growth. Montgomery County said today's burn was scheduled to mitigate the risk of future wildfires.

Safety measures for both the public and staff are built into the plans.

