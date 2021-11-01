Snow chance enters picture quickly as warm October rolls into colder-starting November

It never got colder than 44 at Roanoke or 38 at Blacksburg all of October, but there is already potential for some snow in the region within the first week of November.
Those were the warmest October minimum temperatures on record at both sites in a month that ranked as the third warmest October overall at Roanoke and fifth warmest at Blacksburg in over a century at data. However, a colder air mass is taking hold to start November, reaching near-winterlike levels by Thursday and Friday as a low-pressure system moving across the southeastern U.S. may sweep some moisture into it.
Higher elevations, say above 2,500 feet, have the best chance of seeing snow later this week, but some wet snowflakes getting lower, particularly into lower elevations of the New River Valley and maybe even the Roanoke Valley and the Piedmont east of the Blue Ridge, are not out of the question either as low temperatures drop into the 30s both Thursday and Friday mornings.
Accumulation beyond maybe some blades of grass is difficult to come by in early November, requiring either exceptionally cold Arctic air or an exceptionally deep upper-level low to help get colder air from aloft to the surface and induce heavier snowfall rates to overcome a warm ground, all that much warmer after this particular balmy October. At this point, this doesn't appear to be quite that, but some ground-whitening at higher elevations may occur. A briefly heavier fall of snow timed with the coldest part of the 24-hour cycle could get some accumulation lower, but don't count on that.
For now, just consider it possible there may be some conversational early-season snowflakes in at least some locations across our region the latter half of this week. So far this season, only the highest mountaintops of eastern West Virginia, western North Carolina and southwest Virginia have had any brief rounds of snowflakes.
Tune back in about Wednesday to see if anything has changed, whether it dwindles away entirely or it looks a little more fearsome for a pre-season snow event. Good practice as the season for wintry precipitation events is fast approaching.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.