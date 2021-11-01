Snow chance enters picture quickly as warm October rolls into colder-starting November

It never got colder than 44 at Roanoke or 38 at Blacksburg all of October, but there is already potential for some snow in the region within the first week of November.

Those were the warmest October minimum temperatures on record at both sites in a month that ranked as the third warmest October overall at Roanoke and fifth warmest at Blacksburg in over a century at data. However, a colder air mass is taking hold to start November, reaching near-winterlike levels by Thursday and Friday as a low-pressure system moving across the southeastern U.S. may sweep some moisture into it.

Higher elevations, say above 2,500 feet, have the best chance of seeing snow later this week, but some wet snowflakes getting lower, particularly into lower elevations of the New River Valley and maybe even the Roanoke Valley and the Piedmont east of the Blue Ridge, are not out of the question either as low temperatures drop into the 30s both Thursday and Friday mornings.