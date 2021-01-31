Snow in Southwest Virginia brings fun, but also leads to traffic troubles [with video]

Sunday’s snowstorm brought some natural fun. The 4 to 7 inches that fell in the Roanoke and New River valleys was plenty for outdoor play.
That brought a group of four friends to Thrasher Park, in northeast Roanoke, where they climbed the park’s hill, to ride plastic sleds and toboggans.
As Jeb Bronson, Marie “Re” Martin, Ashley Ross and Debbie Shaw reached the top, they found a new friend, Jeremy Thomas, who had brought his children earlier but returned after they were worn out. Thomas, with his snowboard, had packed down the white stuff, making it slick enough for good speed.
“I’ve had it in the shed,” Thomas, 25, said of the old board. “We don’t get as much snow as we used to, when I was growing up. There was snow all the time. So when it comes, we’ve got to go out and have fun.”
For many locations it was the largest snowfall since Dec. 9, 2018, when 12 to 18 inches buried the region. It was certainly the area’s most widespread snowfall of more than 3 inches since that date.
A low pressure system over the Ohio Valley pumped abundant moisture into and over a mass of Arctic air banked against the mountains by strong high pressure in eastern Canada.
Snow changed to sleet and freezing rain as it ended mid-morning, but more serious ice problems stayed to the southeast.
The Ohio Valley low is transferring its energy to a new system off the East Coast. This low will pull away to the northeast, leaving only scattered light precipitation in our region overnight Sunday into Monday.
By 2 p.m. Sunday, Virginia State Police’s Wytheville Division had reported 31 disabled vehicles and 13 crashes, while the Salem Division reported 42 disabled vehicles and 45 crashes, according to a news release. Elsewhere in the commonwealth, state police counted about 200 more crashes and at least 150 disabled vehicles.
State police urged people to stay off the roads, as open highways allow Virginia Department of Transportation crews to treat the roads, according to the release.
VDOT’s Salem office issued a news release stating that drivers can expect interstates and primary roads to be mostly clear, with isolated slick spots. Motorists should be aware that refreezing overnight through Monday morning could create more trouble, even on roads that were already plowed.
Equipment operators focused on secondary roads and neighborhood streets on Sunday. They planned to continue plowing and treating secondary roads. But low temperatures may pose challenges, and unplowed snow will freeze, VDOT said in its news release.
VDOT, too, discouraged nonessential travel.
Among closings listed for Monday is Christiansburg’s COVID-19 vaccination site. The vaccine call center (838-8222) was closed Sunday and will be down Monday, too.
Monday vaccination appointments have been rescheduled for the same time Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Tuesday appointments remain as scheduled.
“This will create the potential for large crowds on Tuesday, so we appreciate everyone’s patience and flexibility, as we protect our friends and family members who are most likely to fall ill and suffer serious consequences from this illness,” Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, said in a news release. “Please come on Tuesday, at your appointed time from Monday — not earlier, not later — and this will help keep crowds as manageable as possible.”
The call center typically operates 10 phone lines, seven days a week, but the mailbox fills up frequently, especially on evenings and weekends, according to the health department news release. If the mailbox is full when you call, try again the next day but don’t leave multiple messages, the VDH said.
Logistics weren’t top of mind for sledding Roanokers Bronson, Ross and Shaw, and Martin, of Riner, but they walked away from the park with a couple of broken sleds. They left Thomas, who planned to make more trips down the hill before walking home. As his new friends packed their gear and headed out, a young family started its trek toward the hill.
For Thomas, the scene felt similar to his childhood, growing up in an apartment complex within sight of the park.