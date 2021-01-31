Snow in Southwest Virginia brings fun, but also leads to traffic troubles

Sunday's snowstorm brought some natural fun. The 4 to 7 inches that fell in the Roanoke and New River valleys was plenty for outdoor play.

That brought a group of four friends to Thrasher Park, in northeast Roanoke, where they climbed the park's hill, to ride plastic sleds and toboggans.

As Jeb Bronson, Marie "Re" Martin, Ashley Ross and Debbie Shaw reached the top, they found a new friend, Jeremy Thomas, who had brought his children earlier but returned after they were worn out. Thomas, with his snowboard, had packed down the white stuff, making it slick enough for good speed.

"I’ve had it in the shed," Thomas, 25, said of the old board. "We don’t get as much snow as we used to, when I was growing up. There was snow all the time. So when it comes, we’ve got to go out and have fun."

For many locations it was the largest snowfall since Dec. 9, 2018, when 12 to 18 inches buried the region. It was certainly the area’s most widespread snowfall of more than 3 inches since that date.

A low pressure system over the Ohio Valley pumped abundant moisture into and over a mass of Arctic air banked against the mountains by strong high pressure in eastern Canada.