Snow increasing through sunrise; 3-6 inches still expected, maybe a bit less in some lower elevations

UPDATE 1:30AM, 2/7/2021: Snow has been falling and begun accumulating at most elevations above about 2,000 feet in our region, and areas west and southwest of Roanoke, but it has got off to a bit of a slow start in lower elevations of the Roanoke Valley and points east and southeast, starting as a rain mix gradually changing to snow that hasn't stuck much so far. Short-range models continue to show waves of heavier snow building northeast as an upper-level low approaches from Tennessee. Certainly parts of the New River Valley and higher elevations along the Blue Ridge appear likely to verify 3-6 inches -- we'll see if the slow start might trim lower elevations a little, though short-term models still insist on 3-5 inches in and near the Roanoke Valley through mid-morning. In any event, conditions for travel will be deteriorating in higher elevations and may follow in lower elevations later this morning. END UPDATE