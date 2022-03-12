UPDATE 9AM: Snow winding down, but cold winds will keep blowing

UPDATE 9AM, 3/12/2012: Snow is diminishing to flurries at 9 a.m. as the main band of precipitation pulls northeast with a strong low-pressure system. Circulation behind that low will continue to propel strong northwest winds into the afternoon and evening, gusting over 40 mph at times, even 50 mph in spots, with temperatures stalling in the upper 20s to mid 30s or even trickling down a few degrees. There may still be a few snowflakes in the air, even a few vigorous snow showers or squalls, as northwest flow lifts moisture up and over the Appalachians. But the main precipitation from the storm is wrapping up with only minor snowfall amounts, mostly under an inch, a few 1-3 inches in spots along the higher elevations of the Blue Ridge and parts of the New River Valley. END UPDATE

---

A mix of rain, sleet and snow, becoming all snow, will pull across the Roanoke area now through about 9 a.m. Accumulations in the region will be streaky, mostly on grass and exposed objects, with more in higher elevations and anywhere that gets under heavier banding for several minutes. Most amounts will be under 2 inches and some spots may get very little or nothing accumulating. A few localized amounts to 3 inches are possible mainly in higher elevations.

Once this band pulls through, the bulk of precipitation will be over, with perhaps a few snow showers blowing over the mountains during the afternoon and early evening, in between peeks of sunshine as a strong low-pressure system pulls away to the northeast. It will be very windy, however, and cold with temperatures holding in the 30s most of the day and falling into the teens to near 20 by Sunday morning. Gusts may top 40 mph at times.

The recovery back to spring will be quick with some 50s highs by Sunday afternoon and 60s most days in the coming week, even some lower 70s.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

