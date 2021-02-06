Snow moves in around midnight; 3-6 inches, locally more, for Roanoke/NRV

Our region's overnight winter storm is coming together on this early Saturday evening, with upper-level energy digging deep to the south west of our region and moisture streaming northeastward over the South.

The moisture that will eventually become our snowfall is over north Georgia, edging into eastern Tennessee and southwest North Carolina. Eventually this will build north and northeast as the upper-level low continues to dig in and a surface low forms off the Carolinas.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Precipitation may cross the Virginia-North Carolina border some over the next hour or two, but will make a more decisive push north around 11 p.m. or midnight. There may be some rain or sleet at the outset, but cold, dry air aloft inducing evaporational cooling, and the strong dynamics of the developing storm, will quickly bring snow to the surface even in the lower elevations as temperatures drop to near or below the freezing mark.