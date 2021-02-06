Snow moves in around midnight; 3-6 inches, locally more, for Roanoke/NRV

Our region's overnight winter storm is coming together on this early Saturday evening, with upper-level energy digging deep to the south west of our region and moisture streaming northeastward over the South.
The moisture that will eventually become our snowfall is over north Georgia, edging into eastern Tennessee and southwest North Carolina. Eventually this will build north and northeast as the upper-level low continues to dig in and a surface low forms off the Carolinas.
Precipitation may cross the Virginia-North Carolina border some over the next hour or two, but will make a more decisive push north around 11 p.m. or midnight. There may be some rain or sleet at the outset, but cold, dry air aloft inducing evaporational cooling, and the strong dynamics of the developing storm, will quickly bring snow to the surface even in the lower elevations as temperatures drop to near or below the freezing mark.
Snow is expected to fall at a moderate to heavy pace in the pre-dawn hours to just past sunrise. Widespread amounts of 3-6 inches continue to look likely, with a band or two of 6-8 inches possibly developing. It is hard to pinpoint where this may occur, but be aware that some locations may overshoot the 6-inch mark. Amounts are expected to drop off to 1-3 inches south of Smith Mountain Lake, where more rain and sleet will be involved, but even in this area, there is threat for locally more if heavy banding develops while precipitation is snow.
This system, like every snow we've had this winter, will not be hanging around, zipping out by mid-morning. Some sun may poke out with temperatures rising above freezing, even into the lower-mid 40s in some spots, helping melt the previous night's bounty off the streets. We'll refreeze hard Sunday night and Monday morning with teens lows, but the general trend will be milder for the first half of the coming week.
The latter part of the week is another story, but we'll let that simmer while the current storm is ongoing.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.