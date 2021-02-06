Snow spreading northward; 3-6 inches, locally more, for Roanoke/NRV

UPDATE 11:15PM, 2/6/2021: Precipitation is spreading northward across Southwest Virginia, with several reports of snow near the North Carolina line and along the I-77 corridor. Snow will keep spreading along and west of the Blue Ridge, with a rain/sleet/snow mix to the east, becoming mostly snow as temperatures drop to near freezing with precipitation onset. The heaviest snow is expected to occur in the pre-dawn hours with most areas getting 3-6 inches, dropping to 1-3 south of Smith Mountain Lake, and a few isolated bands of up to 8 inches possible. END UPDATE

Our region's overnight winter storm is coming together on this early Saturday evening, with upper-level energy digging deep to the south west of our region and moisture streaming northeastward over the South.

The moisture that will eventually become our snowfall is over north Georgia, edging into eastern Tennessee and southwest North Carolina. Eventually this will build north and northeast as the upper-level low continues to dig in and a surface low forms off the Carolinas.