Soaking rain followed by season-typical Halloween weekend

It's been over a month since the last widespread soaking rain that brought in autumn in the Roanoke and New River valleys, but another appears almost certain on this Thursday night into early Friday that may almost seem like it's bringing in fall anew.

A deep upper-level low in the central U.S. will advance eastward today and take on a "negative tilt" -- the dipping jet stream angling along a northwest to southeast axis -- which is a prime setup for abundant Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic moisture to be swept into our region's higher terrain, leading to rounds of showers by late afternoon and likely and outright pouring rain overnight.

Widespread amounts topping 1 inch appear likely with some spots getting up to 3 inches, maybe even a few higher than that along the Blue Ridge.

Other than the Sept. 22-23 widespread 2-6 inch rain amounts with a cold front that effectively brought summer to an end and began autumn -- albeit a pretty warm one, so far -- projected widespread soaking rain events have often fizzled into more sporadic showery stuff over the course of summer and early fall, including multiple tropical systems and a cut-off upper-level low earlier this month. This setup looks about it solid as it gets for widespread general rain, locally heavy, so we'll see how it pans out.