Social distancing at Radford University creates peaceful move-in days

The Conways have six children, with Molly the only girl. Todd Conway described campus move-ins from years past with his older sons as “absolute chaos, people everywhere, couldn’t get your stuff moved in.” He wished those other moves had been more like his daughter’s.

Of the colleges the Conways’ children are enrolled in, Radford was the first to admit students back to campus. “She just got her ID, we were the only ones there,” said Cheryl Conway. “There’s no line.”

Indeed there were no lines at the outdoor check-in stations where students could pick up their keys, a face mask and some hand sanitizer, or in the Heth Hall lobby where students collected student IDs and parking passes, or in the gym inside Peters Hall where COVID-19 testing took place.

Conducted by lab personnel with Nashville, Tennessee, medical firm PathGroup, the tests did not involve the 6-inch nasopharyngeal swabs that probe deep into the sinuses. Instead they used nasal swabs to take samples from the nostril.

Only students considered to have arrived from locales designated as COVID-19 hot spots were sent to take the tests.

The university has estimated the cost of testing during the move-in at $170,000.