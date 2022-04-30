Social services project, Virginia Tech football beat writer honored by press groups

Roanoke Times reporter Alison Graham won first place for in-depth/investigative reporting in the 2021 Virginia Press Association News and Advertising contest for her series “Social Services Under Strain,” most of which was published while she was the first recipient of a fellowship from the Blacksburg-based Secular Society.

Meanwhile, Mike Niziolek, the paper’s Virginia Tech football beat writer, won first place in the 2021 Associated Press Sports Editors contest in the Division C Beat Writing category for his coverage of the Hokies. That honor was announced Friday.

Niziolek also was honored by the VPA with a second place award for beat writing for his coverage of Tech football.

Graham spent the better part of two years reporting on the long-term problems within Virginia’s social services system, and on possible solutions at the regional and state level. That became Graham’s full-time focus in fall 2020 when she became the paper’s first Secular Society Investigative Fellow. The Secular Society funded Graham’s salary and expenses, while the newspaper paid for a reporter to fill her previous beat.

“Tremendous personal stories add so much to this series,” the judges wrote about Graham’s work.

When the yearlong fellowship ended, Graham moved to a beat covering health care and technology. The current Secular Society Investigative Fellow is Heather Rousseau, whose work is focused on immigration and refugees.

The Times competes with daily newspapers in Richmond, Norfolk and Newport News in the press association contest.

Other Roanoke Times staff writers and freelancers honored in the VPA contest include:

Robert Anderson, first place, sports writing portfolio. Anderson’s work honored included a news obituary of legendary retired Roanoke coach and educator George “Kila” Miller. Anderson covers high school sports.

Ralph Berrier, first place, column writing, for the Dadline column. Berrier left the newspaper in early 2021 but continues to write the column and other work as a freelancer.

Rousseau, second place, video, for “Meet the Roanoke Valley Riveters,” a 7:30-minute online video that accompanied a December story about a group of women who came together during the pandemic to share their love of mountain biking and work to maintain and improve trails.

Luke Weir, second place, education writing, for coverage of the growing importance of career and technical training in the region’s schools, and other coverage. Weir covers higher education and politics.

Laurence Hammack, second place, health, science and environmental writing. Hammack wrote about the problems facing localities in trying to recycle glass, and some of the issues surrounding solar and other renewable energy technologies facing existing utility companies. Hammack covers environmental issues including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, utilities and federal courts.

Dan Casey, third place, for column writing. Casey’s entry included columns on his fascination with medical marijuana, how neighbors of Highland Park rallied to save a tree from being cut down to become the city’s Christmas tree and a Bedford County church’s QAnon event.

Mike Allen, third place, feature series or continuing story for a two-part look at how nonprofits and arts organizations were coping one year into the pandemic. In the fall, Allen became the newspaper’s editorial page editor.