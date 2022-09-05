Soggy Labor Day: Flood watch issued for Roanoke, New River valleys and westward

Labor Day, effectively the end of summer culturally and just after the Aug. 31 end of meteorological summer, is very much a reflection of the weather we've had much of the latter half of summer, with sticky dew points and scattered downpours.

Overnight and early morning rain has already totaled 1 to 2 inches in many locations in and around the Roanoke and New River valleys, more in some spots, and the likelihood for additional periods of heavy rain has prompted a flood watch to be issued into the evening for localities generally along and west of the Blue Ridge, part of a string of flood watches extending generally along the Appalachians from the Deep South to New England.

We are stuck in persistent flow of dense moisture off the Gulf of Mexico being pulled northward by a nearly stalled trough of low-pressure centered to our west. Add to that a stationary front to the west and terrain effects -- moisture lifted and condensed as it is pulled up and over the mountains -- and the recipe is there for a sticky, soggy Labor Day across our region. Rain is likely to fall everywhere around at some point today, with some spots getting downpours that could cause flooding of streets and small streams in a short time. Foggy, drizzly weather is likely to hang on even when it isn't pouring rain.

Today's rain could be enhanced near the Blue Ridge by a contrast between broken clouds and some sunshine warming the air to the east while clouds and fog hold on along the Blue Ridge and points westward. Thunderstorms may develop in the warmer air, and along the boundary between the warmer air and the cooler air under clouds and fog, focusing intense downpours in some locations amid the broader region of widespread showers and intermittent rain.

Similar conditions may hang onto midweek, when drier air filters in from the north, wedged in by high pressure over southeastern Canada and New England. That may buy us a few warm buy much less humid days headed toward the weekend, with moisture returning again at some point over the weekend into early next week.