Sojourn Center hospice effort in Blacksburg finds funding, potential partner

A long-awaited hospice house project in Blacksburg could finally be getting off the ground with the help of new funding and a potential partner agency.

New River Valley residents banded together 15 years ago to try to fill a gap in end-of-life care — a new hospice house called the Sojourn Center. Without a hospice house in the area, similar services are typically delivered in a patient’s home with round the clock care provided by nurses and family members.

A hospice house would instead provide a peaceful space with 24-hour care that takes the burden away from families. The Sojourn Center organizers plan to build a seven-bedroom facility with tranquil gardens and walking paths.

In 2017, Christiansburg developer Roger Woody gifted the project 27 acres off Farmview Drive between Warm Hearth Village retirement community and LewisGale Hospital Montgomery. Since then, the Sojourn Center board has been seeking funding and an agency to operate the clinic.

Organizers announced Thursday that the project received $695,000 from Blacksburg’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. The money will go toward architectural and civil engineering documents, said Anne Judkins Campbell, one of the leaders of the effort.

To receive the funding, Campbell said the project must secure an agency to operate the hospice house in the next two years. Virginia law requires hospice houses to be operated by a licensed hospice agency that also does home residential services.

In spring 2022, the board of Warm Hearth said it planned to become a hospice agency and would explore the feasibility of operating the Sojourn Center.

Chairman of the board Ed Spencer said it makes sense for Warm Hearth to expand into hospice services so its residents can move through stages of care without going to an outside agency. And geographically, it would make sense for Warm Hearth to operate the Sojourn Center given their future proximity.

The Sojourn Center and Warm Hearth contracted with Schramm Consulting to conduct two feasibility studies this fall. Spencer said these studies will determine whether it’s reasonable for Warm Hearth to become a hospice agency and whether it would be feasible to operate the Sojourn Center.

Spencer, who also serves on the board of the Sojourn Center, said these studies answer financial and logistical questions that will help the Warm Hearth board make its decision.

“I think both boards would love for this to happen,” he said. “But it's unknown as to whether it’s going to be possible.”

Currently, there are fewer than a dozen hospice homes in Virginia and none west of Bedford.

Good Samaritan, a non-profit hospice provider in Roanoke, purchased a nearly six-acre property in the 4000 block of Cove Road in December to open its own free-standing hospice house.

The new campus will include a two-wing, 16-bed hospice house, administrative offices and a community bereavement center. In the future, the nonprofit could also build a palliative care outpatient medical clinic. The center will also be able to provide short-term respite care for families who need a break from caretaking.

