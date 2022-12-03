Soldiers reunite in Roanoke with dogs rescued during deployment

While deployed to provide security in Kenya, five soldiers from the Virginia Army National Guard found companionship and a small sense of home when they stumbled upon a litter of puppies.

For the first week of the dog’s lives, the soldiers cared for them, played with them, and bonded with them. The soldiers soon were resolved to a shared goal: To bring the dogs back to the U.S. with them.

After six months traveling and on-and-off quarantines, the soldiers and the dogs were reunited at VFW Post 1264 in Roanoke on Saturday, courtesy of an organization called Paws of War.

Spc. David Pettit was the first of the soldiers to find out about Paws of War, after searching for organizations to help transport the dogs overseas.

“I sort of spearheaded the whole thing, and got us all together,” Pettit said. “We all handed the dogs over at the same time.”

When the soldiers gave the dogs to one of Paws of War’s contacts, it was May, at the end of their rotation in Kenya. The process of getting the dogs transported was a complicated one, that took all of the six months since, according to Robert Misseri, the co-founder of Paws of War.

“This one was way more complicated than they usually are,” Misseri said. “It literally took an army and a village to get these dogs here, and they had to go through a lot of different countries first.”

Misseri started the organization in 2014, with the goal of rescuing animals from countries where U.S. troops are stationed and, when possible, reuniting them with the soldiers that bond with them during their deployments.

In many countries where U.S. soldiers are stationed, dogs and cats are seen as a nuisance, and in others, the areas are torn apart by war to the extent it is impossible for locals to take care of the animals, according to Misseri.

He had already worked in animal rescue in New York for many years before beginning Paws of War. He said he was inspired by soldiers who had seen mistreated or malnourished dogs overseas, and cared for them, but couldn’t take them back home.

“I talk to a lot of these guys who had to leave dogs behind, and they have nightmares about it,” Misseri said. “They know that they will probably die or have a very miserable life where they are.”

Usually, Paws of War reunites one person with a dog at a time, with the hand-off happening at their home. For their stop in Roanoke, with five dogs being reunited, the organization decided to turn the event into a group celebration.

Each dog was brought out in a pet carrier one at a time. After six months of travel, the dogs were skittish and reluctant to leave their carriers. After several minutes of coaxing for each dog, they began to explore the room slowly.

Misseri warned the soldiers not to worry about the dogs’ slow adjustments to their new environment.

“It’s going to take them some time to adjust,” Misseri said. “I’ve been doing this long enough to know, you don’t want to yell at them, or push them down or anything more than a pet. They’ll take it the wrong way and regress. Reinforcement is key.”

Misseri has spent a long time developing a network of people in foreign countries to help transport animals. Finding local veterinarians, animal lovers and others willing to help has been a challenge, he said.

“It’s always a different process, every time we do this,” Misseri said. “Some of these dogs come from the middle of nowhere, and it’s very difficult to find someone who can help transport them. For some of the locals, it puts them at risk.”

Pettit said he was shocked at how much effort went into getting the dogs involving the Roanoke case into the U.S.

“I had no idea what was going to go into this,” Pettit said. “If we didn’t find Paws of War, I don’t think we could have ever found a way to do it.”

When the organization started, Misseri said they would bring in four or five rescued pets a year. After less than a decade in operation, Paws of War has 80 pets waiting to be reunited with soldiers and veterans.

“We’ve grown a lot, but it’s been hard to keep up,” Misseri said. “We just don’t have the resources to get as many pets brought over as we’d like.”

The organization accepts monetary donations through their website at pawsofwar.org.