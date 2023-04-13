Hundreds of inmates held in isolation indefinitely at the state’s toughest prison in far Southwest Virginia are being allowed to join a lawsuit that claims cruel and unusual punishment.

Senior U.S. District Judge James Jones certified a complaint filed by inmates of Red Onion State Prison as a class action lawsuit.

The decision Wednesday by Jones, which was opposed by the Virginia Department of Corrections, expands a legal action filed in 2019 by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of 11 inmates at the so-called supermax prison.

Now, up to 500 inmates currently and previously housed alone in prison cells the size of an automobile parking space — some of them for years at a time — are eligible to join the case as it proceeds to trial in Big Stone Gap’s federal court.

“This order is good news for the hundreds of people whose constitutional rights VADOC has violated over the last decade by holding them in prolonged solitary confinement,” ACLU attorney Vishal Agraharkar said in a written statement Thursday.

“There’s evidence that VADOC has been aware of the suffering and harm its solitary confinement practices are inflicting, yet it has continued the program anyway," he said. "That’s unconscionable.”

Jones is being asked to issue an injunction that would end a solitary confinement program at the Wise County prison that inmates say can cause anxiety, psychosis, hallucinations, suicidal acts and permanent neurological damage.

Wednesday’s decision resolves the question of whether the inmates’ claims have enough in common to merge them all into one case.

“The plaintiffs have more in common than just the fact that they are inmates with a variety of complaints about prison life that implicate numerous policies,” Jones wrote in a 42-page opinion. “Rather, the program is the ‘glue’ holding all the plaintiffs’ experiences together.”

DOC spokeswoman Carla Miles declined to comment on the details of the case.

But she took issue with the term solitary confinement, saying the prison system has a “restorative housing” program for certain inmates that gives them at least four hours of out-of-cell time each day and a variety of recreational and educational offerings.

The lawsuit, however, challenges a Segregation Reduction Step-Down Program that is only in use at Red Onion. “I will refer to this housing arrangement in the more traditional way as solitary confinement,” Jones wrote in his opinion.

Inmates spend 22 to 24 hours a day in small cells with little opportunity to speak with others or participate in rehabilitative services, the lawsuit alleges. What little time they get out is often spent alone in a small outdoor cage, the ACLU contends.

An “overwhelming weight of research” shows that long-term solitary confinement has an often irreversible effect on prisoners’ mental and physical health, according to a group of psychiatric experts who filed a friend of the court brief backing the ACLU.

The lawsuit alleges that the Step-Down program, described by prison officials as providing inmates an opportunity to return to the general population, is in fact a vague and confusing system of “malleable jargon” designed to keep them where they are.

Reviews of inmate behavior are conducted in cursory visits with denial forms already filled out, the prisoners claim. Inmates were sometimes kept in solitary confinement for exhibiting traits such as apathy, poor grooming and failure to maintain an orderly cell — “the very symptoms solitary confinement generates,” a federal appeals court found.

The case was before the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year after DOC appealed Jones’ denial of its motion to dismiss the case.

The Fourth Circuit upheld Jones’s ruling, finding that the inmates “have adequately pleaded both that they suffered extreme injuries and that defendants were aware of them.” After the lawsuit was returned to District Court, the ACLU asked Jones to certify it as a class-action case.

In addition to claiming that conditions at Red Onion violated the Eighth Amendment protection against cruel and unusual punishment, the lawsuit also asserts that the Step-Down program runs counter to the 14th Amendment’s right to receive sufficient process.

Under DOC policy, “at risk” inmates — those determined to be a danger to themselves or others — are removed from the general population and placed in special housing units.

How long a prisoner can be held in isolation has been a subject of debate in the General Assembly. A bill to limit solitary confinement to 15 days did not survive this year’s session, although the legislature did approve a law mandating four hours per day of out-of-cell time, effective July 1.

When Red Onion and Wallens Ridge State Prison, an identical supermax facility, were built in the late 1990s in Wise County, state officials described them as the final destination for the “worst of the worst” offenders.

But there were never enough truly dangerous criminals to fill the two prisons, each with about 1,200 beds, and the lawsuit claims inmates are being warehoused there to justify the cost of constructing the facilities.

Wallens Ridge was included in the lawsuit when it was filed nearly four years ago. But since then, Jones wrote in his opinion, DOC has said it no longer uses solitary confinement at Wallens Ridge — leaving Red Onion as the sole defendant.