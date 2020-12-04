Some creativity in Christiansburg for Christmas

Christiansburg High School art students decorated downtown business storefronts with holiday-themed designs Wednesday. Eighteen local businesses requested the student art and Downtown Christiansburg Inc. is sponsoring a people’s choice award on its Facebook page. CHS art teacher Carrie Lyons made the rounds teaching the students as they painted and commented on the importance of public art: “I love the way Christiansburg is becoming a more art friendly place.”
-Matt Gentry, The Roanoke Times
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.