Some days, local public health investigators can't keep up with number of COVID cases

Cases of COVID-19 are coming in so rapidly that there are times local public health workers can’t get to them all.
“On one day we can keep up, then all of a sudden there’s a day where we get hundreds of new cases. Then we tell our disease investigators which ones are priority,” said Dr. Molly O’Dell, who is leading the pandemic response for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.
Since the pandemic began, the health districts have had 7,212 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those 824, or 11.4%, are active cases, meaning they have occurred in recent days.
Roanoke County has the most active cases at 353, followed by Roanoke with 338 and Botetourt County with 74. The balance are spread among Alleghany County, Craig County, Covington and Salem.
Also during the past week, 30 more names were added to the list of people who have died from COVID-19 in the districts, bringing the local total to 129.
Another 45 people were admitted to area hospitals, bringing the total as of Tuesday to 74 residents of the health districts as inpatients.
The districts currently have 37 outbreaks — 14 in long-term care, two jails, five other group living, two health care, one day care, four schools, four churches, one restaurant — but most of the active cases are occurring elsewhere.
“Because we have so much community spread now, we have a larger and larger number of people who have no idea where they got it,” O’Dell said during the district’s weekly briefing on Tuesday. “At the very beginning, we would get detailed [physicians’] notes for instance that this person got it from their brother-in-law or whatever, and we’d know the symptoms. Physicians are so overwhelmed now, they are going straight to the test, and we don’t get any other information.”
It’s important to determine if a new case is connected with a known case, called an epi-link. When connections are made, the disease is generally more contained.
“We are seeing obviously a continued increase in our epi-curve. And at times we have large surges, which are compromising our ability to keep up with contact tracing and disease investigation,” O’Dell said. “There have been times when we have had to prioritize.”
She said if they know that cases, such as those tied to long-term care, are being investigated internally, public health disease investigators will not duplicate that work.
“We are having to do trade-offs based on where we know we can do the best mitigation,” she said.
O’Dell said they are asking people who get positive results to help out by notifying their contacts right away and advising them to quarantine for 14 days. She said it would also help if people would use the state's COVIDWISE app. The app works off Bluetooth and records its proximity and length of time next to other phones with the app. It does not collect location data or any personal information.
When someone tests positive, they can enter a code from the health department into the app, which then notifies others they have been exposed and instructs them what they should do.
