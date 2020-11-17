Some days, local public health investigators can't keep up with number of COVID cases

“Because we have so much community spread now, we have a larger and larger number of people who have no idea where they got it,” O’Dell said during the district’s weekly briefing on Tuesday. “At the very beginning, we would get detailed [physicians’] notes for instance that this person got it from their brother-in-law or whatever, and we’d know the symptoms. Physicians are so overwhelmed now, they are going straight to the test, and we don’t get any other information.”

It’s important to determine if a new case is connected with a known case, called an epi-link. When connections are made, the disease is generally more contained.

“We are seeing obviously a continued increase in our epi-curve. And at times we have large surges, which are compromising our ability to keep up with contact tracing and disease investigation,” O’Dell said. “There have been times when we have had to prioritize.”

She said if they know that cases, such as those tied to long-term care, are being investigated internally, public health disease investigators will not duplicate that work.

“We are having to do trade-offs based on where we know we can do the best mitigation,” she said.