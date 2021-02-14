Some good news: masks, distancing, hand-washing, vaccines worked against the flu

Usually by mid-February, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital is overrun with flu patients.
This year, “we’ve barely seen any at all,” said Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie, medical director of infection and control. “You can barely count it on one finger, one finger.”
Flu season generally runs from fall to spring. From October 2019 to mid-January 2020, Roanoke Memorial treated about 2,170 patients with the flu, about 550 or so a week during the peak, and at least three died.
Flu had taken off in Virginia around Thanksgiving, becoming widespread in all regions until April 4, when it plunged to nearly nonexistent. That decline came two weeks after the governor closed public schools and began to shut down the state to slow the emerging coronavirus.
Virginia Department of Health records show that the flu has been mostly absent since then, except for a couple of slight local blips, the last one recorded in October.
“So your question would be why,” said Baffoe-Bonnie.
All of the same things that help to keep COVID from spreading from person to person — masking, distancing, handwashing — along with the one thing that can stop people from getting sick if they are exposed — vaccine — are keeping the flu in check, he said.
“Influenza is spread mainly through droplets. These actions significantly diminish that droplets transmission,” he said.
Also, he said, adults aren’t gathering closely in bars, and children who are going to school are wearing masks and staying apart.
“So you have seen less of that incubator that then spreads into the community. All of that has definitely helped,” he said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that flu activity is light across the country, and just four of the 6,424 pneumonia, influenza and COVID deaths that occurred nationwide during the week ending Jan. 4 were attributed to the flu. During that same week last year, 497 deaths from flu had occurred.
Throughout last year’s flu season, the CDC said 38 million influenza cases nationwide caused 22,000 deaths.
In comparison, COVID, which first appeared late in that flu season, has caused 27 million cases and 470,110 deaths as of Thursday.
This time last year, Baffoe-Bonnie was urging people to get the flu shot if they hadn’t already and was warning that if they felt achy and feverish and were coughing, they most likely had the flu, not the new coronavirus.
Testing for COVID was very limited then, and it would be mid-March before Carilion saw its first case. By then, it has treated thousands for the flu.
The inverse is happening this year. Chances are if you feel feverish and achy and are coughing, it’s the coronavirus.
“One important thing I would like to state: Let your provider know immediately. We do know that by day seven, eight, nine, 10 is when people can get very sick and end up in the hospital,” he said. “There are newer medications, like monoclonal antibodies that tent to be quite effective if given early on in the disease.”
Baffoe-Bonnie in the fall said he hoped that the Northern Hemisphere would experience the same light flu season that occurred in the Southern Hemisphere, as steps taken to lessen the spread of the coronavirus appeared to halt the flu.
There was concern then about how difficult it would be for both sick people and health systems if both the flu and coronavirus circulated at the same time, so a push was on to urge people to get the flu vaccination.
It’s not known yet how well the message worked, since data aren’t available for this flu season.
Unlike the COVID-19 vaccine, in which each dose is recorded to a public database nearly in real time, that is not the case for other vaccines. Flu vaccine information generally takes about a year to be released. The Centers for Disease Control said about 52% of Americans got flu shots for the 2019-20 season, with the rate slightly higher in Virginia at 59%. Those figures fell short of the 70% goal. Most flu shots are given to children and the elderly.
Whether there was an increase in flu shots, more adherence to strategies the curb the spread of coronavirus or a combination, Baffoe-Bonnie is greatly relieved that flu is not circulating, especially given the surge in COVID that followed the holidays.