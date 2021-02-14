Some good news: masks, distancing, hand-washing, vaccines worked against the flu

“One important thing I would like to state: Let your provider know immediately. We do know that by day seven, eight, nine, 10 is when people can get very sick and end up in the hospital,” he said. “There are newer medications, like monoclonal antibodies that tent to be quite effective if given early on in the disease.”

Baffoe-Bonnie in the fall said he hoped that the Northern Hemisphere would experience the same light flu season that occurred in the Southern Hemisphere, as steps taken to lessen the spread of the coronavirus appeared to halt the flu.

There was concern then about how difficult it would be for both sick people and health systems if both the flu and coronavirus circulated at the same time, so a push was on to urge people to get the flu vaccination.

It’s not known yet how well the message worked, since data aren’t available for this flu season.

Unlike the COVID-19 vaccine, in which each dose is recorded to a public database nearly in real time, that is not the case for other vaccines. Flu vaccine information generally takes about a year to be released. The Centers for Disease Control said about 52% of Americans got flu shots for the 2019-20 season, with the rate slightly higher in Virginia at 59%. Those figures fell short of the 70% goal. Most flu shots are given to children and the elderly.