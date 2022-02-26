Some slushy snowflakes possible early Sunday, but March coming in like a lamb for Roanoke/NRV area

Don't be surprised to see some wet snowflakes plop down on Sunday morning, especially south and southwest of Roanoke.

This doesn't look like a big deal, with temperatures running in the 32-35 range at most locations, save some higher elevations. The best chance to get enough to whiten the grass would be along the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke, areas of west of Interstate 77, and perhaps some higher elevations elsewhere. Roanoke Valley lower elevations will very likely not see any accumulation, because (1) the whole thing may slip just south anyway,and (2) it is likely to be in the mid 30s if any snow does make it to the surface, and could just as easily be a few sprinkles of rain instead.

Several weak upper-level impulses are tracking just south of our region over the next 24 hours. On this Saturday, they will mostly just cause some clouds, though a sprinkle, flake or pellet reaching the surface can't entirely be ruled out. One passing through Sunday morning may have just enough lift and moisture to trigger a band of light rain and snow along the Virginia-North Carolina border, possibly reaching as far north as the U.S. 460 corridor (Bluefield-Blacksburg-Roanoke-Bedford-Lynchburg). It should be past by noon.

Beyond Sunday morning's precipitation flirtation, a calm and mostly dry week appears to be in store with fairly seasonable temperatures, 20s-30s lows and 40s-50s highs early in the week rising to 30s lows and 60ish highs by late week.

No deep moisture is expected to arrive until probably the early to middle part of the week after this one, when a strong cold front may approach. We may again see the temperatures spike ahead of that front, then have rain and possibly thunderstorms, with a sharp chilldown behind the front.

March is coming in like a lamb, but probably won't stay docile.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

