Some snow ahead, but massive impacts will miss Southwest Virginia

Buzz will continue on the next winter storm for the rest of week, but it is increasingly apparent that the biggest snow will fall a few hundred miles away from Virginia.

The pieces are still coming together for a major coastal storm, but they will likely gather a few hours too late and several miles too far east to bring a deep snowfall to Virginia.

Snow is likely to move across the state Friday evening into the middle of Saturday, but if the data trends continue, the snow will be more of a nuisance than a hazard for the Roanoke Valley. However, there is still plenty of evidence to suggest snow will fall for more than just a couple of hours.

To give a sense of scale for the Roanoke and New River valleys, a few periods of snow are likely starting late Friday afternoon and continuing until Saturday morning, but they do not look especially heavy. Early idea is for about an inch or two in the Roanoke Valley by the time the storm moves away late Saturday morning. Perhaps another inch or so beyond that comes down in the New River Valley.

Otherwise, Saturday is windy and very cold, and Sunday is sunny, cold, and dry.

It is critical to remember that the storm is still more than two days away, currently just a small, shallow swirl moving across the northern Rockies. It is common for there to be an adjustment in the specific forecast track of the storm in the last 24 hours before precipitation starts, especially since the storm has not fully formed yet.

The biggest concern potentially steering the forecast off track is how far west the storm sends its snow once it rapidly forms offshore Friday night. There continue to be signs that heavier snow could push westward from the storm across the Chesapeake Bay, and put down a few additional inches as far west as the Lower and Middle Peninsulas and the Northern Neck.

But pushing that snow all the way west to the Blue Ridge will probably be too much to ask.

Forecast for the Roanoke Valley:

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. High 33.

Wednesday night: Clear and very cold. Low 12.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 38.

Friday: Occasional light snow developing early in the afternoon, with a dusting to a coating by evening. High 36.

Friday night: Occasional snow ending by midnight, then windy and cold. Total accumulation of about an inch or two. Low 22.

Saturday: Windy and cold with clouds breaking for afternoon sun. High 28. Wind chills much of the day in the teens.

Sunday: Sunny and very dry. High 36.

Monday: Sun and clouds. Not as cold. High 44.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High 48.