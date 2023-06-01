Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Two leaders of Roanoke’s Grandin Court Neighborhood Association are being called into question, at least in part because of their conduct related to a recent Fishburn Park proposal.

Some residents would like to see Freeda Cathcart and Owen McGuire removed from their neighborhood association leadership positions as secretary and president, respectively.

On May 18, Grandin Court resident Kenny Marn presented Cathcart and McGuire with a letter officially notifying them of a “call for a vote of removal of both of your from your officer positions … at the next scheduled meeting.”

The next meeting is slated for July 20.

The neighborhood association’s bylaws state that “an officer, by majority vote of the membership, can be removed from the position for any other actions as determined by the Association membership. The officer shall be notified of this intended action by written correspondence at least thirty (30) days prior to the meeting at which the vote for removal is to take place.”

Marn said he and at least a dozen other Grandin Court residents are supportive of removing Cathcart and McGuire.

The main concern is how Cathcart and McGuire conducted themselves throughout the last several months of increasingly contentious debate over Justin and Keri vanBlaricoms’ rezoning application to turn Fishburn Park’s abandoned caretaker’s cottage into a coffee shop called “Fishburn Perk.” Roanoke City Council denied the application 6-1, but the vanBlaricoms haven’t given up hope yet.

The unexpected vote came after a previous council majority approved contract details that set forth a plan for the vanBlaricoms to get necessary council approval.

When Grandin Court resident Kait Pedigo first heard about the vanBlaricoms’ proposal, she said she went to neighborhood association’s Facebook page for more information.

“Very quickly after engaging for the first time with the association, I realized that they didn’t really have reasonable answers to my question and they just had this arsenal of talking points against anything going on in that cottage that they didn’t personally approve of,” Pedigo said. “But the thing that really got under my skin was that I was communicating with accounts and email addresses that said Grandin Court Neighborhood Association and the responses to all of my questions were avoidant … and when people I know – who are smart, thoughtful people – would ask more questions … the Grandin Court neighborhood Association wasn’t answering those questions. They were just blocking people or hiding comments.”

Marn said he has not heard from Cathcart or McGuire since delivering a copy of his letter to them.

When The Roanoke Times asked Cathcart and McGuire about Marn’s letter Wednesday, they indicated they received it, but said the removal vote was not yet on the agenda for the July 20 meeting.

“It could be an issue whether or not a person is an active member. And that is what is stated in the rules,” McGuire said.

The bylaws state that only “active members” may vote at meetings, that the association’s “membership” may vote to remove an officer and that any neighborhood resident can be a member of the association.

McGuire confirmed that, in the past, any resident attending a meeting has been able to vote at that meeting, but he was not sure about applying that precedent in this case.

“Only one person has submitted their objection to us and of course it’s somebody who hasn’t shown up for a meeting once in the last five years, so that could be part of the issue,” McGuire said.

McGuire said he is still doing research on the definition of an “active member.”

Cathcart said Marn was “disruptive” at the May 18 meeting and claimed people have tried to dox her.

Cathcart and McGuire said the association does not represent the entire neighborhood – only the interests of the association’s members.

The bylaws state that part of the association’s purpose is to “represent the diversity of viewpoints, goals and concerns of individual members” and “serve as a representative, collective voice to effect local government policy toward the overall benefit to the community.”

Marn and others who spoke at a May 15 city council meeting believe Cathcart and McGuire misrepresented the neighborhood when they repeatedly spoke out against the vanBlaricoms’ rezoning application on behalf of the association.

The entire neighborhood is not opposed, Marn said. At the very least, he said, neighbors are divided on the issue.

At a November association meeting, a handful of residents asked Cathcart and McGuire to hold a formal vote to determine whether more residents supported or opposed the vanBlaricoms’ proposal.

Marn said Cathcart and McGuire did not hold a vote. Instead, they continued to use a 2016 association vote regarding an entirely different rezoning application to justify the association’s opposition to the vanBlaricoms’ proposal.

Cathcart and McGuire did go door to door asking Grandin Court residents to sign a petition opposing the vanBlaricoms’ rezoning application. The neighborhood has hundreds of residents and at least 160 people signed that petition.

“It came to a big point for me when a friend of mine said that he had signed their petition … to block the rezoning,” Pedigo said. “They just told my friend it was a petition to save a park. And he had no idea what he was signing, but he loves parks, and so he signed it. As soon as he realized what it was, he immediately felt duped.”

Cathcart circulated claims that the vanBlaricoms’ rezoning application would destroy the last open green space in Fishburn Park, which others have criticized as being obviously erroneous.

Marn, Pedigo and others have said Cathcart has shouted people down when they try to disagree with her.

“It would just be great to hear if there are more people out in Grandin Court that would love to see a positive group leading the association, because I think there’s so much potential,” Pedigo said.