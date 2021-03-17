Son charged with father's murder in Floyd County

A Floyd County man's disappearance six years ago is now being treated as a murder — with his son as the chief suspect.

Robert Joseph Gibbons, 33, of Snowshoe, W.Va., was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Robert James Langhorne Gibbons, a 65-year-old Check man who was reported missing in August 2014, a statement issued Wednesday by the county sheriff's office said.

The younger Gibbons was arrested last month after a body was found rolled in a carpet and buried in a shallow grave in the woods on the elder Gibbons' property, Commonwealth's Attorney Eric Brancom said. The body was determined to be that of Robert James Langhorne Gibbons.

Branscom declined to say how the older man died or what may have led to the killing, saying he is awaiting a full autopsy report from the Virginia medical examiner's office. The prosecutor said that he did not think the two Gibbonses lived together at the time that the older man disappeared.

According to the sheriff's office statement, Robert James Langhorne Gibbons' daughter called the sheriff's office on Aug. 29, 2014, and asked for a wellness check on her father. She said she had not heard from him for several days and was worried.